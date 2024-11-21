Save $100 on a Google Pixel Tablet and more with these early Black Friday deals

🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

The bigger-screen devices are a lot cheaper than normal even though the shopping holiday doesn't start for over a week.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 5 Hours Ago

A tablet is the perfect device for looking through photos, watching videos, and browsing the web. It’s bigger than a smartphone, less cumbersome than a laptop, and endlessly configurable with different accessories. If you’ve been in the market for a tablet, you shouldn’t wait any longer: Early Black Friday deals are here, and you can score a deep discount on many models from Google, Samsung, and Lenovo. Be sure to act fast, though, because once these tablets sell out, you won’t be able to get them at their sale price.

Google Pixel Tablet, $299 (Was $399)

Google's Pixel Tablet on a plain white background.

Google

This $100 discount on Google’s Pixel Tablet caught our eye because it’s the best Android tablet we’ve ever tested. Google designs Android, so it makes sense that the software feels like it was made for the Pixel Tablet’s hardware. Opening apps is fast, and the tablet doesn’t slow down when multiple tabs are open in Chrome. Photos, videos, and text look crystal clear on the Pixel Tablet’s 11-Inch display, and its speakers sounded surprisingly good when listening to music. The Pixel Tablet comes with 128GB of internal storage, which is plenty for casual use, and its battery has lasted a full day before needing to be recharged. If you’re interested in picking up a powerful tablet that’ll last a long time, don’t miss this deal.

