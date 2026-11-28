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I’ve ridden plenty of mountain bikes and road bikes, and tackled all kinds of terrain. I have less experience, relatively, on an e-bike—but that’s about to change, because now that I’ve felt the sensation of flying on a Urtopia Carbon Atom e-bike, I’m not going back.

My neighborhood in Austin is one that Lance Armstrong (love him or hate him) has surely traversed many times. And for a professional cyclist, it’s a casual ride—a winding, picturesque road connecting a minor thoroughfare to a larger road with hills, wildlife, and a top speed of 25 mph for motorists. However, some of the inclines are challenging. So I got a thrill every time I passed the solar-powered speed limit sign and saw I could go as fast as the cars on my street thanks to my commuter e-bike.

Sure, I want to be in shape, but sometimes I just want to cruise, not huff and puff up the hills. And on the Urtopia, all I had to do was thumb the throttle and whoosh … this eSUV makes light work of what could otherwise be a potentially tough ride. Honestly, I haven’t had this much fun on a bike since I had a banana-seat Huffy as a kid.

Kristin Shaw See It Pros Carbon-fiber frame keeps weight relatively low for a full-size e-bike

Powerful 750W (peak 1250W) rear hub motor with 90Nm of torque

Large 835Wh removable battery with up to 93 miles of range

Step-through frame makes mounting and dismounting easier

Hydraulic disc brakes and all-terrain tires add confidence across different riding conditions Cons This bike is made for paved roads and is less suitable for dirt

One-size frame limits fit customization

At approximately 62 pounds, it’s still a substantial bike to lift or transport

The short version

The Urtopia Carbon Atom makes a compelling argument for what a modern all-road electric bike should be. Lightweight carbon-fiber construction, a powerful motor, and a substantial 835Wh battery give this $2,499 e-bike the versatility to handle quick rides down the street and longer recreational cruises.

What makes the Carbon Atom particularly interesting is its attention to detail. The seat is large and comfortable, the step-through design is convenient for novice and veteran cyclists alike, and the tough, well-made frame looks attractive while keeping the overall weight manageable.

Feel like flying? Give this bike a spin. The Urtopia Carbon Atom occupies an appealing middle ground for riders who want one electric bike that can do a little bit of everything.

How we tested the Urtopia Carbon Atom

Strapping on my helmet and other essential accessories, I tested the Urtopia Carbon Atom e-bike around an Austin, Texas, suburb about a 15-minute drive from downtown. My routes stayed on pavement, for the most part, and while this bike can certainly handle a light dirt road, it is by no means an off-roader. The e-bike was very useful for trips from my house to the store and the taco shop, where I often pick up takeout for dinner. It was easy to strap my bag to the included rear rack (or the optional $99 frame-mounted MIK-compatible rack) and pedal home.

For range testing, I took the e-bike on multiple rides through all four throttle levels (Off, Eco, Tour, and Boost). The Carbon Atom is thrilling in Class 3 Boost mode (which provides assistance up to 28 MPH), but most of the time I toggled between Eco and Tour unless I was approaching a larger incline. Utopia says its e-bike testing standard was set with an 180-pound rider using Eco mode on flat roads with pedal assist only and no throttle.

Design and features

First, you’ll want to know this e-bike comes with thorough instructions and is relatively simple to put together. It arrived in a smartly designed top-lift bike shipping box, so nobody has to wrestle the bike from a sea of cardboard. From start to finish, it took us about two hours to assemble.

What distinguishes the Carbon Atom from other e-bikes is its frame. Urtopia uses Toray T1000 carbon fiber, a material more commonly associated with premium performance bicycles than utility-focused electric bikes. The result is a clean frame with a step-through design I found very useful. Rather than swinging a leg over a tall top tube, riders can simply step through the frame; that’s particularly helpful for people with not-particularly-long legs. Confession: when I lost my balance and nearly laid down the bike, that step-through feature allowed me to hop off and avoid road rash.

The bike weighs 58 pounds without accessories and around 62 pounds in its equipped configuration. That’s still considerably heavier than a conventional bicycle, but relatively reasonable for an e-bike with this much battery capacity and motor power.

A removable LG lithium-ion battery is integrated into the frame. It’s a little awkward to take out, but not excessively so, giving you the option to charge the battery on the bike or separately. As mentioned, there are four levels of assist, as well as thumb throttle up to 20 MPH. And there’s a double-click operation called Throttle Safety Lock, a safety feature designed to prevent accidental activation.

Other notable equipment includes:

A 3.5-inch color LCD display

Four pedal-assist levels with torque sensing

Adjustable stem

Integrated rear lighting with brake and turn signals

Front lighting rated at 100 lux

USB Charge port for smartphones

Removable battery with four-hour charging time

Sturdy rear rack included (front rack shown is optional)

The bike is available in Copper, Olive, and Moonlight colorways. Of the three colors, I prefer the Moonlight hue as the most neutral, and it’s the one I tried.

Performance

The Carbon Atom’s 750W rear hub motor is one of its biggest selling points. Urtopia also gives the Carbon Atom a decent electrical system. Its motor produces up to 1,250W of peak power and 90Nm of torque, which is plenty of assistance for accelerating from a stop or tackling hills. On the first few rides, I was incredulous about the power—it delivers as soon as you add a little force to the pedals. The sturdy frame inspires confidence, even at full speed, and the bike’s Shimano eight-speed drivetrain provides additional flexibility for different gradients and riding conditions.

Unlike cadence-sensor systems that deliver power based on whether the pedals are turning, the Carbon Atom uses a torque sensor. Basically, the motor responds to how much force the rider applies to the pedals, creating a more natural connection between rider input and electric assistance. To explain further: with a cadence sensor, once it detects pedal rotation, the system delivers assistance based on the pedal-assist level you selected. Torque sensors, in contrast, measure pressure at the pedals and adjust the motor’s contribution in proportion to your effort.

The Carbon Atom also includes a throttle that gives you a push if you don’t feel like pedaling. I used this quite a bit because, while I have a motorcycle license, my family is vehemently anti-motorcycle. At maximum speed with my thumb on the throttle, it felt as close to motorcycle riding as I was going to get without the high-speed risk.

Comfort is another important part of the Carbon Atom’s design. An 80mm suspension fork works alongside a 30mm suspension seatpost to absorb bumps and vibrations. Combined with 26-by-2.4-inch all-terrain tires, the setup was well-equipped for Austin roads. Hydraulic Tektro disc brakes use a larger 203mm front rotor and a 180mm rear rotor for smooth, strong braking.

Its 835Wh battery is substantial, promising up to 93 miles of range with pedal assist. And a 48V 4.5A fast charger supports a full charge in roughly 4 hours. In addition, an IP65 rating and UL 2849 & UL 2271 safety certifications help provide peace of mind in precipitation and during charging.

For the price, this is a full-featured e-bike with everything you need. The large battery should provide meaningful flexibility for riders who want to commute during the week and explore longer trips on weekends. And it can haul a fair amount without being an actual cargo bike.

So, who’s the Urtopia Carbon Atom for?

The Urtopia Carbon Atom makes the most sense for riders who want a versatile electric bike that exceeds expectations at a fair price. Its combination of a carbon-fiber frame, suspension, powerful motor, and large battery makes it a strong choice for recreational riders and commuters who occasionally venture onto light dirt/hardpack gravel roads. The step-through design also makes it approachable for riders who don’t want to hike their leg all the way over a high-bar frame. Those never made any sense to me, anyway.

This eSUV is charming and appealing for anyone who wants a single e-bike that can handle grocery and meal runs, daily transportation, recreational rides, and longer weekend outings. Riders who want a comfortable, powerful, long-range electric bike with a premium carbon frame will be more than satisfied with Urtopia’s Carbon Atom.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Motor 750W peak rear hub motor with 65 Nm torque Battery 720Wh IPX6 Lithium-ion battery with LG 21700 cells, UL 2580 certified Removable battery Yes Riding range Up to 93 miles with pedal assist Class 3 Throttle Yes Top speed 28 mph throttle Bike weight 62 pounds with standard accessories, 58 pounds without (50 pounds without the battery) Total payload limit 330 pounds Frame sizes One, fits riders 5’3’’ – 5’11” Colors Copper, Moonlight, and Olive Warranty 2 years Price Starting at $2,299