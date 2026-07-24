Riding this comfortable e-bike won’t drain your energy or your wallet

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Heybike’s Venus feels like the kind of e-bike designed for people who just want to start riding without overthinking it. It’s budget-friendly, packed with useful features, and refreshingly easy to get comfortable on—whether you’re commuting to work during the week or going outdoors to just cruise around town on a Saturday afternoon. Nothing about it feels intimidating or overly complicated, which is exactly what makes it appealing.

The upright riding position, smooth pedal assist, and confidence-boosting tires make the Venus especially welcoming for newer riders. At the same time, it still has enough power and versatility to keep everyday rides fun instead of purely practical. It’s the sort of bike that quietly handles errands, commutes, and casual joyrides equally well, all without making your wallet cry for help.

Heather Kuldell-Ware See It Pros Comfortable ride with a wide, supportive saddle

Excellent battery range that makes frequent charging feel mostly optional

Dual-sensor system lets riders switch between cadence and torque sensing depending on riding style

UL 2849 and UL 2279 certified battery and electrical system

Beginner-friendly setup that feels approachable right away

Removable battery for on- or off-bike charging Cons No built-in brake light unless you upgrade with optional fenders

Battery cover latch feels somewhat delicate, and the webbed pull tab for removing the battery could be more robust

Chain can feel a little finicky and may need occasional adjustment

The short version

The Heybike Venus is a comfortable, beginner-friendly commuter e-bike that packs an impressive number of features into a roughly $2,000 package (before sales), including a lively 750W motor, excellent battery range, dual torque and cadence sensors, and a relaxed upright ride.

How we tested the Heybike Venus

I tested the Heybike Venus as a pretty average-height rider at 5’4”, using it the same way most people realistically would: training for the Tour de France. Just kidding, I was going on grocery runs, casual rides, and everyday errands around a dense D.C.-area suburb. Most of my time was split between neighborhood streets, bike lanes, and multi-use trails, which means dealing with plenty of stoplights, impatient drivers, and the occasional game of “Will this pedestrian with noise-canceling headphones hear me say passing on your left?” Spoiler alert: usually not.

For battery testing, I usually run bikes through a repeated 16-mile loop with 1,300 feet of elevation changes to get a feel for real-world range. The Venus almost made that feel unnecessary. Even riding aggressively in max assist mode with the lights on, the battery just kept going. I did two loops easily and still had plenty of bars on the battery icon, but my riding partner’s bike did not. Heybike estimates a top range of 85 miles, but that is always in the most ideal conditions on the lowest assist levels. While I never personally hit that in a single ride, that doesn’t feel like the point of this bike anyway. The extended range feels less like an invitation to do an ultra-endurance ride and more like the luxury of not constantly worrying about charging between everyday trips.

Design and features

The Heybike Venus feels intentionally built to compete with the growing crowd of commuter e-bikes from much bigger brands, and for around $2,000, it packs in an impressive amount of features. More importantly, it feels approachable and comfortable, which is exactly what many newer riders are looking for.

With a step-over height of only around 17 inches, the Venus accommodates riders from roughly 4’11” to 6’2”. Step-thru frames are especially useful for stop-and-go city riding where you’re constantly putting a foot down at lights or intersections. Combined with the upright geometry, swept-back handlebars, and wide saddle, the bike feels relaxed and comfortable even without suspension. The adjustable stem is another thoughtful touch, letting riders sit fully upright for casual cruising or lean slightly forward for a sportier posture. And for those who like accessories, the frame features plenty of attachment points, including on the front fork.

At roughly 50 pounds, the Venus is also fairly lightweight by e-bike standards, especially considering it still supports up to 350 pounds of total carrying capacity. That lower weight helps the 750W motor feel especially lively. Even on the lowest of the five pedal-assist settings, hills never feel particularly intimidating. Riders can also switch between Class 2 and Class 3 modes, offering throttle-assisted speeds up to 20 mph or pedal assist up to 28 mph.

Feature-wise, the Venus punches well above its price point. It includes an eight-speed drivetrain, a large color display with a USB charging port, integrated turn signals, app connectivity, and even a surprisingly loud electronic horn in place of a traditional bell. The standout feature, though, is the dual-sensor system, which lets riders swap between torque sensing for a more natural ride feel and cadence sensing for easier cruising. The companion app also makes it easier to navigate settings like pedal-assist tuning, speed limits, and rider profiles without digging through display menus. It also supports tracking rides and over-the-air updates without heading to a shop.

There are a few quirks. Buyers can either purchase the bike through select bike shops or have it shipped directly for home assembly, which mainly involves attaching the front wheel and handlebars. My test bike also required assembling the latch for the battery cover, which later broke during a ride. That may have been user error, and to Heybike’s credit, the company quickly sent a replacement latch that has held up without issue since. I also threw the chain a couple of times, but that was a mechanical issue my local bike shop was able to fix for $25.

Design-wise, it’s handy to know the rear brake light is only available with the optional fender package rather than as standard equipment, though Heybike has frequently bundled the fenders and rear rack as a free add-on on its website.

So, who should buy a Heybike Venus?

The Heybike Venus is a great fit for riders who want a feature-packed e-bike without spending premium-bike money. For a bike typically starting at $1,499, it delivers strong power, excellent range, dual sensors, and a comfortable ride that feels approachable right away. There are a few trade-offs—the battery latch setup feels a little less refined than the rest of the bike—but overall, the value is hard to ignore.

More than anything, the Venus feels like a great everyday bike. It’s for people who want something comfortable, capable, and fun enough to naturally replace short car trips, occasional commutes, or lazy neighborhood cruises when the weather’s nice. The upright posture, lively motor, and easy handling make it especially appealing for newer riders who want a bike that feels useful without feeling complicated.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Motor 750W Hub Motor Galaxy eDrive System with 70 Nm torque Battery 680Wh Removable Battery Yes Riding Range Up to 85 miles Class Class 2, Class 3 Throttle Yes Top Speed 28 mph Bike Weight 45 pounds without battery, 50 pounds with battery Carrying capacity 350 pounds total rider and cargo capacity Frame Sizes One frame size for riders 4’11” to 6’2” Colors Rose gold, pearl white, titanium gray Price Starting at $1,499