The most approachable moto-style e-bike I’ve ridden

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There’s a point when riding in the rain when you simply surrender. Between the downpour, the dirty road spray, and the water streaking across your glasses, being dry becomes a distant memory. Caught in a sudden East Coast thunderstorm, I found myself imagining how much more at home the Super73-MZFT would feel in its natural habitat: Southern California, under blue skies, with the sun out and nowhere urgent to be. Before the rain rolled in, however, the only thing I was showered with was “whoas!” as I rode past wide-eyed kids, won over by the bike’s fat tires and squat proportions. The Super73-MZFT is a Class 2 e-bike, which means it’s legal anywhere a traditional e-bike can go here in Virginia. It just doesn’t look like one.

Super73-MZFT "The Backyard Brawler" Heather Kuldell-Ware See It Pros Distinctive moto-styling that still qualifies as a legitimate Class 2 e-bike

Compact size and 27-inch seat height make it one of the few moto-style e-bikes that fits shorter riders

Simple, no-fuss controls with a responsive thumb throttle

Hidden locking storage compartment with dual USB-C charging ports

Optional dual-battery capability for significantly longer rides Cons Rigid frame and fork make rough pavement and trails noticeably harsh

Wide bench seat makes pedaling feel awkward over longer distances

Real-world range is best suited to short trips and neighborhood cruising

The short version

The Super73-MZFT captures the look and attitude of motorsports without forgetting it’s supposed to be an e-bike. It has the style, the throttle, and the playful personality people love, but it’s still a legitimate Class 2 e-bike, not a motorcycle pretending to be one.

How we tested the Super73-MZFT

I try to test every e-bike the way I think most people will use it. For the Super73-MZFT, that meant embracing the throttle. Sure, it has pedals, but those are for occasional use. I strapped on my helmet and spent my time cruising around town to meet friends, running short errands, and finding any excuse to be outside on a sunny day.

For range testing, I rode my favorite 16-mile loop. It has a little bit of everything: mixed-use trails, busy street crossings, a wooden boardwalk, a corkscrew climb, about 1,300 feet of elevation change, and—if I’m lucky—a shaved ice truck at the midpoint. It’s also full of real-world obstacles, including Lycra-clad cyclists, headphone-wearing joggers, and an endless parade of rental scooters.

The MZFT’s 500W motor had no trouble completing the loop, though I did lend a hand pedaling on a couple of the steeper climbs as the momentum slowed. I still had two of the five battery lights remaining as I closed my loop, but a summer storm turned my cruising into more of a swim. Super73 estimates a range of 15 to 20 miles, which seems realistic for the single-battery configuration I was sent.

Design and features

The first word that came to mind after unboxing the Super73-MZFT was “rad.” Its styling is unapologetically inspired by ’80s BMX bikes and dirt bikes, from the checkerboard seat to the turquoise graphics splashed across the purple—sorry, Cullenberry—frame. The difference is fat 16-inch-by-4.5-inch Jakal tires.

I tested the $1,995 base model, which pairs a 500W rear hub motor with a 520Wh battery. Super73 also offers a dual-battery setup that nearly doubles the range, but otherwise the MZFT keeps things simple. A small display uses five LEDs to show battery life and another five for pedal assist, the thumb throttle sits on the right handlebar, and the single-speed drivetrain means there’s almost nothing to fiddle with before you ride.

That simplicity extends to the riding experience. The MZFT is a Class 2 e-bike with its top speed capped at 20 mph. There’s no hidden Class 3 mode or buried settings menu waiting to unlock extra speed. In an era when plenty of vehicles blur the line between bicycles and motorcycles, there’s something refreshing about a bike that simply does what it says on the box.

The MZFT is also one of the few bikes in this category that accommodates shorter riders. Despite weighing about 85 pounds, it has a 27-inch seat height that lets riders from 4’10” to 5’10” comfortably put a foot on the ground. That’s surprisingly rare among moto-style e-bikes, many of which don’t become comfortable until around 5’6” or even taller. As someone who’s had to turn down review bikes because I simply couldn’t fit on them, I appreciated seeing Super73 design something that opens the category to more people.

Performance

The Super73-MZFT is a fun little ride. Press the thumb throttle, and you’re off, though it can feel a bit jerky over bumps if your thumb bounces with the terrain. That’s something I got used to, but there’s no escaping the bike’s rigid frame and fork. Every pothole, expansion joint, and stretch of gravel makes itself known, so this is a bike that’s happiest on pavement and smooth bike paths (or maybe tearing up the beach; I just don’t have one to test).

The bench seat is undoubtedly comfortable for cruising, but its wide shape forces a bow-legged pedaling position that feels a little like straddling a log. But again, this is a throttle-first e-bike. Lift the seat, though, and you’ll discover one of the MZFT’s cleverest features: a locking storage compartment with enough room for small essentials like your phone, plus two USB-C charging ports.

One thing I did notice was how differently people reacted to the MZFT compared to a conventional e-bike. Kids love it. They’re fully picturing themselves on it. On the other hand, some traditional cyclists gave me side-eye or made snarky comments. That’s become part of riding anything with a moto aesthetic, even when it’s a perfectly legitimate Class 2 e-bike that’s allowed on the same multi-use trails as any other e-bike where I live. It’s not my imagination, either. I’ve had this chat with kindred spirits I meet on the trail who have their own moto-style e-bike.

Some of that skepticism stems from a wave of increasingly powerful “e-bikes” that has blurred the line between bicycles, dirt bikes, and motorcycles. Legally, they don’t always belong on shared trails (and the patchwork of local laws can be confusing). The MZFT doesn’t feel like one of those bikes. It tops out at 20 mph, has functional pedals, and behaves exactly like the Class 2 e-bike it’s advertised to be. If anything, riding it made me realize how much of a role appearance has come to play in the conversation. Sometimes good behavior gets lumped in with the bad simply because the bikes share a silhouette.

So, who is the Super73-MZFT for?

The Super73-MZFT delivers the style and throttle-powered fun that make moto-inspired bikes so appealing without forgetting it’s an e-bike. Better yet, it’s one of the few bikes in the category that genuinely fits shorter riders. Instead of chasing bigger motors and higher top speeds, it focuses on being approachable, playful, and built for the kind of rides you take simply because the weather’s nice.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Motor 500W Battery 520Wh (52V 10Ah) UL2271 Compliant, with option for second battery Removable Battery Yes Riding Range Up to 20 miles in single-battery configuration, up to 40 with dual batteries Class 2 Throttle Yes Top Speed 20 mph throttle Bike Weight 85 pounds Rider Weight Limit 250 pounds Frame Sizes One, fits sizes 4’10” to 5’10” Colors Titanium Ore, Cullenberry Price Starting at $1,995