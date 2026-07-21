I rode this powerful ebike for hours and my butt wasn’t mad at it

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The Tenways Wayfarer is absurdly comfortable in a way you notice within the first 30 seconds. The suspension setup smooths out rough pavement, potholes, and busted-up bike lanes so well that you stop bracing for impacts and just start cruising. It has that rare “sit back and relax” ride quality that makes you want to stay outdoors as you take the long way home.

This bike is also surprisingly dialed for commuting. You get thoughtful touches like integrated turn signals next to the brake lights, plus a Class 3 top speed of 28 mph, making it feel attainable to keep pace with traffic. At the same time, the plush shocks and chunky Kenda tires constantly tempt you to peel off onto grass, gravel, or dirt paths just because the ride feels so forgiving. Not bombing a hill eMTB forgiving—more “sure, let’s see where this trail takes us” forgiving.

Tony Ware See It Pros Extremely comfortable ride thanks to the suspension fork, suspension seatpost, and wide saddle

Well-appointed for commuting with a bright front light, integrated turn signals, and a Class 3 top speed

Rear rack uses a MIK standard-compatible design that works with lots of third-party accessories and bags

Aluminum fenders stay surprisingly rattle-free

Chunky Kenda tires add extra confidence on rough pavement and uneven terrain

UL 2580 certified battery Cons The companion app doesn’t always record rides correctly

Find My setup takes fiddling

Crowded handlebars if you want to use the companion app for navigation

The short version

The Tenways Wayfarer is a plush, powerful commuter e-bike built for comfort above all else. Its suspension, chunky tires, and smooth motor make rough roads, gravel shortcuts, and everyday errands feel almost effortless.

How we tested the Tenways Wayfarer

I tested the Tenways Wayfarer around a D.C.-area suburb where rides rarely stay on smooth pavement for long. Most trips bounced between neighborhood streets, bike lanes, and the dirt-and-gravel shortcut paths locals use to cut between neighborhoods a little faster. That ended up being the Wayfarer’s sweet spot. The plush suspension and nubby Kenda 27.5×2.6″ EPS puncture-resistant tires smooth out rough terrain so well that taking the path less traveled often felt like the better option.

For range testing, I pushed the bike through repeated 16-mile loops with roughly 1,300 feet of elevation gain in the highest assist mode. The Wayfarer made it through two full loops—more than 32 miles—before finally dying on the ride home. Like most e-bike range estimates, the claimed 85 miles assumes ideal conditions and conservative assist levels, so that number feels ambitious but not impossible. More importantly, I rarely felt the need to stay in max power anyway. Even on steep climbs, the lower assist settings still had enough torque to flatten inclines without draining the battery nearly as fast.

Design and features

I naturally lean toward lighter ebikes with smaller motors because I still want a little cardio, especially on longer weekend rides. I’m not training to win the Tour de France, but I also don’t need the bike to do all the work for me; judging by what people are riding on commuter routes these days, however, I’m probably in the minority there. Most people seem to want exactly what the Tenways Wayfarer delivers: a bigger, more planted bike with a powerful motor, lots of assist, and a throttle that lets them rocket away from stoplights with minimal effort.

The Wayfarer’s standout feature is the comfort-focused suspension setup, which pairs an upright riding position with an adjustable stem, suspension fork, suspension seatpost, and wide saddle. Honestly, suspension seatposts are among the first upgrades I recommend to new ebike riders because they noticeably take the sting out of rough pavement. Here, it’s already part of the package. Usually, this much suspension is found on models that push into the 70- to 80-pound range, but the Wayfarer weighs in at a relatively svelte 66 pounds.

The Wayfarer arrives as a Class 2 ebike with the pedal assist capped at 20 mph, but you can unlock Class 3 speeds in the settings to reach up to 28 mph. That extra speed helps when riding alongside traffic, as does the ability to quickly put a foot down at a stop, thanks to the step-through frame. It comes well-appointed for commuting, with aluminum fenders and a MIK-compatible rear rack that supports a wide range of bike accessories. The bright brake light and turn signals are nice finishing touches.

Power comes from a beefy 750-watt Bafang motor that rarely feels strained. On a group ride with friends, I realized the bike was doing so much of the work that I barely broke a sweat while everyone else was ready to call it quits. The throttle is also beginner-friendly, slowly ramping up to speed rather than jolting you forward. The Shimano 8-speed drivetrain gives enough range for hills without overcomplicating things, plus hydraulic brakes that stop the bike fast without making your hands feel like you’re crushing walnuts at every red light. Combined with the auto-swap torque and cadence sensors, the whole bike feels engineered around one simple goal: making everyday riding feel easy.

I did run into one issue with my test bike: on rides longer than about 20 miles, the 4.3″ TFT LCD display would occasionally freeze mid-ride. Turning it off and on fixed it temporarily, but the long-term solution required a software update that most buyers would probably need a shop to install. That’s less of a headache than it sounds because Tenways sells through both direct shipping and a growing network of bike shops and service partners across the U.S., but it’s still the kind of glitch you’d rather not troubleshoot on a long ride home.

The companion app also feels a little inconsistent. It includes built-in navigation, which is surprisingly rare for e-bike apps, though ride tracking was hit or miss during testing. Thankfully, none of that affects the actual riding experience, and the bike itself works perfectly well without relying heavily on the app. Still, riders who want a super polished, tech-heavy ecosystem may find the software experience a little undercooked.

So, who should buy a Tenways Wayfarer?

The Tenways Wayfarer is for riders who prioritize comfort above almost everything else. The plush suspension setup, upright riding position, and powerful motor make it easy to stay on the bike longer, ride farther, and feel more willing to take the occasional gravel shortcut or rougher trail home. It’s the kind of e-bike that removes friction from everyday riding.

That also means it’s probably a better fit for commuters and casual riders than people actively looking for a workout. The motor does a lot of the heavy lifting, which is great when you’re hauling groceries or trying to arrive somewhere without sweating through your shirt.

And while the app experience still feels a little rough around the edges, the actual riding experience is strong enough that I rarely found myself caring once I was moving. The Wayfarer’s real appeal is how easy and comfortable it makes everyday riding feel—and that part, Tenways absolutely nailed.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Motor Bafang 750W peak rear hub motor with 65 Nm torque Battery 720Wh IPX6 Lithium-ion battery with LG 21700 cells, UL 2580 certified Removable Battery Yes Riding Range Up to 35 miles with throttle, up to 85 miles with pedal assist Class Class 3 Throttle Yes Top Speed 28 miles (adjustable) Bike Weight 66 pounds with included accessories Carrying capacity 264 pounds Frame Sizes One Colors Sapphire Blue, Meteor Gray Price From $1,699