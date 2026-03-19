SUPER73 gives its California coastal cruiser an edit

The new A-Series keeps the brand's familiar stance and style, but tunes the package for tighter streets, daily use, and even smaller riders who want more utility without losing attitude.

By Tony Ware

Published

The new SUPER73 A-Series M1D electric bike parked in front of a stack of chopped firewood
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SUPER73 has spent the last decade turning a scrappy Orange County idea into a recognizable silhouette: sun-struck, moto-styled, rowdy around the edges as they carve up the coastline. The new A-Series pushes that adventure bike shape into a broader lane. These bikes still look born for boardwalks, back alleys, and a pack ride ripping up the LA River, but they’re built to slide more cleanly into city life too, with commuter-minded utility and a wider fit range, including sizing that gives shorter riders a far better foothold.

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That shift lands at the frame level, not just in a few accessories. SUPER73 built its name on bikes with a low, chunky stance that felt closer to a machine with swagger than a mere bicycle on steroids, and the A-Series keeps that visual muscle intact. What changes is the ease. New platforms with 27-inch (MZFT), 30-inch (M1D), and 33-inch (B1G) seat heights spread the fit more intelligently, so more riders can swing a leg over, plant a foot at a light, and navigate stop-and-go traffic without that stretched, slightly awkward perch some moto-style e-bikes never quite solve. Added storage and modular secondary battery capability pull the bikes closer to everyday usefulness, while Special Edition versions layer in larger batteries, adjustable front suspension, and a new digital display. It’s a recalibration with a payoff that should be easy to feel: same low-slung stare, less friction in the daily ride. And while there are Baja (white, red, orange) and Black colorways, there’s also a purple, which is our catnip.

A SUPER73 A-Series B1G model in Cullenberry leaning against a fence near a pick-up truck
SUPER73

It also marks a smart expansion for a brand that has grown well beyond its first viral wave. SUPER73 started in 2016 as a Kickstarter long shot dreamed up by friends chasing style, speed, and spirit in one package, then snowballed into a scene powered by creators, celebrities, athletes, and the early-rider faithful who turned weekly group rides into rolling influencer folklore. Today, the range stretches from the casual, approachable Z-Series to the more urban step-over S-Series, higher-spec performance-oriented R-Series models, and the compact MZFT [pronounced “Misfit”] mini-moto line for shorter hops (and smaller people). The A-Series slots neatly between those worlds. It feels built for riders who still want the coastal-cruiser fantasy, but need a more comfortable, confident multi-terrain bike that makes more sense tearing through chores on a ranch, locked outside a coffee shop, or threading through tighter streets on a Monday commute. The SUPER73 A-Series isn’t just selling transport; it carries a kind of California shorthand that can carry you.

The SUPER73 A-Series is available now in standard and Special Edition trims. Prices range from $1,995 (27″ MZFT) to $2,995 (33″ B1G SE).

 
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Tony Ware

Editor, Gear & Commerce

Tony Ware is the Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce for PopSci.com. He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.