SUPER73 gives its California coastal cruiser an edit

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SUPER73 has spent the last decade turning a scrappy Orange County idea into a recognizable silhouette: sun-struck, moto-styled, rowdy around the edges as they carve up the coastline. The new A-Series pushes that adventure bike shape into a broader lane. These bikes still look born for boardwalks, back alleys, and a pack ride ripping up the LA River, but they’re built to slide more cleanly into city life too, with commuter-minded utility and a wider fit range, including sizing that gives shorter riders a far better foothold.

That shift lands at the frame level, not just in a few accessories. SUPER73 built its name on bikes with a low, chunky stance that felt closer to a machine with swagger than a mere bicycle on steroids, and the A-Series keeps that visual muscle intact. What changes is the ease. New platforms with 27-inch (MZFT), 30-inch (M1D), and 33-inch (B1G) seat heights spread the fit more intelligently, so more riders can swing a leg over, plant a foot at a light, and navigate stop-and-go traffic without that stretched, slightly awkward perch some moto-style e-bikes never quite solve. Added storage and modular secondary battery capability pull the bikes closer to everyday usefulness, while Special Edition versions layer in larger batteries, adjustable front suspension, and a new digital display. It’s a recalibration with a payoff that should be easy to feel: same low-slung stare, less friction in the daily ride. And while there are Baja (white, red, orange) and Black colorways, there’s also a purple, which is our catnip.

SUPER73

It also marks a smart expansion for a brand that has grown well beyond its first viral wave. SUPER73 started in 2016 as a Kickstarter long shot dreamed up by friends chasing style, speed, and spirit in one package, then snowballed into a scene powered by creators, celebrities, athletes, and the early-rider faithful who turned weekly group rides into rolling influencer folklore. Today, the range stretches from the casual, approachable Z-Series to the more urban step-over S-Series, higher-spec performance-oriented R-Series models, and the compact MZFT [pronounced “Misfit”] mini-moto line for shorter hops (and smaller people). The A-Series slots neatly between those worlds. It feels built for riders who still want the coastal-cruiser fantasy, but need a more comfortable, confident multi-terrain bike that makes more sense tearing through chores on a ranch, locked outside a coffee shop, or threading through tighter streets on a Monday commute. The SUPER73 A-Series isn’t just selling transport; it carries a kind of California shorthand that can carry you.

The SUPER73 A-Series is available now in standard and Special Edition trims. Prices range from $1,995 (27″ MZFT) to $2,995 (33″ B1G SE).