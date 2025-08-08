Segway Xyber review: The e-bike that forgot it’s an e-bike

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Retailers and gear reviewers love putting e-bikes in categories: commuter, fat-tire, mountain. The Segway Xyber (which currently starts at $3,299.99) shrugs at all of them. It’s got pedals, sure. But calling this thing an e-bike is like calling a Formula One car a vehicle—accurate, but wildly insufficient.

In its dual-battery configuration, the Segway Xyber motor boasts up to 6,000 watts of peak power and 175 Nm of torque. These specs shatter the typical Class 1 through 3 e-bike molds, which have motors that top out at 750 watts (no, I’m not missing a zero). It accelerates to 20 mph in 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 35 mph, according to Segway. If you scroll to the very bottom of the company’s product page, you’ll see fine print that says Xyber is designed strictly for off-road use (and a road-legal version will eventually be released). In the real world, I’ve spotted two other Xybers on the streets in the D.C. suburbs, both carrying a rider and a passenger, both no less surprising.

Segway Xyber This is a front view of the Segway Xyber. See It Pros Head-turning design with bold lighting

Responsive full suspension absorbs bumps

Easy-to-read, high-brightness display

Smart security features—PIN and AirLock—are built in

App-enhanced functionality and tracking

Strong IPX7 water resistance for all-weather riding

Impressive range for extended outings Cons Intimidating for beginners

Extra heavyweight makes it hard to maneuver while walking

Less agile cornering than most e-bikes

Hydraulic disc brakes are great, but inertia demands distance when coming to a stop

Noticeable battery drain between rides

Not street legal Specs Motor: Dual-hub motor; 1 battery = 3,000W peak / 2 batteries = 6,000W peak

Torque: 1 battery = 120Nm / 2 batteries = 175Nm

Battery Capacity: 1,440Wh per battery (48V)

Removable Battery: Yes (to to two)

Charging Time: 3.7 hours with 10A charger

Riding Range: Up to 112 miles in dual-battery configuration

Top Speed: 35 mph (off-road only; software speed limiter available)

Throttle: Yes

Suspension: 110mm front / 100mm rear

Brake System: Hydraulic disc (4-piston front, 2-piston rear)

Tires: 20 x 5.0-inch

Bike Weight: 138 pounds (single battery), 165 pounds (dual battery)

Carrying Weight: 396.8 pounds

Connectivity: GPS, Apple Find My, AirLock, over-the-air updates via Segway Mobility App

How we tested the Segway Xyber

We tested the dual-battery ($4,399.98) configuration of the Xyber, which arrived already integrated. We took it on D.C. streets and nearby trails, splitting riding duties between me (a short woman) and my over-six-foot son, who more comfortably tucked his legs around the cast aluminum frame. The contrast was intentional: we wanted to see how the Xyber handled for vastly different body types and riding styles. And even though I have a bike rack, I couldn’t easily lug it out to more extensive dirt trails because, at its lightest, the Xyber still weighs 138 pounds. That far exceeds the rack’s weight limit for a single bike. If you wanna take this thing on adventures, you’ll need a trailer, truck, or van, or expect to ride out on the Xyber itself.

The design

The Segway Xyber arrived via freight, wrapped in a box strapped to a slim pressboard pallet to keep it upright. There was no mistaking what it was, from the graphic packaging to the unwieldy weight. Unpacking was straightforward and uneventful, however. Strip off the cardboard, remove a pressboard block at one end, and wheel the mostly assembled bike off. Mount and secure a few parts with the included tools and you’re ready to go.

This is as close to a motorcycle as any e-bike has ever come. It’s big. It’s sleek. And, to be honest, it’s sexy. The Xyber has competitors from Super73 and Ride1Up, among others, but they come across as minimal mopeds to Segway’s moto mojo. It catches your eye, from the always-on, X-shaped 1,300-lumen high-beam headlight to the angular frame featuring full suspension with 110mm travel up front and 100mm in the rear—a red spring providing a pop of color. The tread on the 20-inch x 5-inch fat tires looks like angry little faces, which I find endearing.

The Xyber eschews the typical limited physical buttons of most e-bikes and opts for multifunction dials and switches, with a very bright (1400 nit) centrally located TFT color display. The on-bike thumb-friendly controls allow toggling between three modes—Eco, zippy Sport, and defiantly zesty Race—as well as 12 different power-assist levels. It’s different enough from most bikes that reading through the manual feels very necessary to understand all the included tech.

Pairing your phone with the Segway Mobility app unlocks other Intelligent Ride System4 features, such as navigation, an anti-theft AirLock that keylessly toggles electric and mechanical locks via your phone’s Bluetooth, and GPS and Apple Find My for two layers of tracking. This bike also includes a speed cap, and it’s smart to set it low while getting used to this bike.

The ride

Here’s the catch: The Xyber has serious heft. The dual-battery configuration weighs 165 pounds, excluding any accessories. That’s a lot—double some of the larger, heavier e-bikes on the market. Walk mode helps, but it still takes muscle to maneuver in and out of garages or storage area. As the littler tester, I had a scary moment when an errant turn made the bike fall into me. Getting it steady again felt like trying to flip a tire end over end in a CrossFit class, but catastrophe was averted. However, I approached the next few outings with a little more caution and nerves. My son didn’t struggle as much as I did, but even he has to put a little extra oomph into getting it on the kickstand.

But the ride itself is an absolute blast. Given the bike’s weight, I expected the pedals to feel sluggish, but surprisingly, they’re not hard to get moving. They are, however, mostly ornamental. This is not a bike for exercise; you’ll be using the full-grip twist throttle 99% of the time. Gyroscopic and torque sensors help the bike know when to boost power for inclines. The suspension eats up bumps like a dirt bike, delivering a stable ride, but the handling is noticeably less nimble than your average e-bike. So again: is this really an e-bike, or a pint-sized motorcycle?

Because the Xyber packs far more power than a typical e-bike, experience doesn’t always carry over. Its power delivery is completely silent and almost instantaneous—and for new riders, a little jarring. Segway claims the Xyber accelerates 0-20 mph in 2.7s and my son, an experienced e-bike rider, got a little cocky in Race mode, took off on some slick grass and promptly hit a bump, launching him over the handlebars into some soft ground. He walked away fine, but it was a clear reminder: this is no ordinary e-bike. Always wear your helmet—maybe upgrade to a full-face one. Consider gloves and pads.

As for range, we never managed to run the battery dry, but then again, most of our day trips don’t reach the 112 miles that Segway says the dual-battery configuration can achieve casually cruising in Eco mode. However, we noticed that the batteries lost more charge than we had expected as the bike sat in a cool storage room between rides. And by the way, each battery needs to be removed to be recharged, and they’re densely heavy, like small car batteries.

The integrated lights are easy to use.

So, who should buy the Segway Xyber?

If you’re new to e-bikes or expecting a casual commuter, this isn’t your ride. But if you’re transitioning from pedal-assist bikes to motor-powered fun machines, the Xyber might be your new obsession.

The Segway Xyber is outrageous, overbuilt, and unapologetically aggressive. It’s not for everyone, but if you’ve got the space, the skills, and the strength, it’s tech-packed personal transportation like no other “e-bike.”

Just don’t forget to brace yourself when you tap “Race.”