Segway announces the Xyber Air, a streamlined street-focused e-bike

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Segway set out in 2025 to tackle the e-bike category and went at it the same way the company cornered the scooter sector. Segway e-bikes tend to be systems stuffed with connectivity and confidence features, plus plenty of personality. From the initial fat-tire Xafari to the 2026 MYON commuter and MUXI short-tail cargo e-bikes, Segway makes advanced, user-friendly safety and security features stock and offers add-ons that extend the aura as much as they do comfort and capacity. The Segway signature, however, may be packing in a tier of electric riding performance that is completely unnecessary for everyday riders and totally why you want to ride it every day.

And nothing is more extra and what makes a Segway a Segway than the Xyber. The Xyber introduced an off-road moto-style fun machine as close to a motorcycle as an e-bike has come, capable of generating tremendous thrills and even more tremendous peak power (and that’s before a recent top-speed increase to 43 mph in its dual-battery configuration). “Calling this thing an e-bike is like calling a Formula One car a vehicle—accurate, but wildly insufficient,” our reviewer declared.

The Xyber Air maintains the original Xyber’s presence while enhancing its practicality to deliver a new on-road e-bike that is more “relevant to everyday riding,” according to Heather Henderson, Senior Brand Manager, Segway Inc.

“With Xyber Air, we challenged ourselves to preserve the visual identity and energy that made the original Xyber stand out, while reimagining the platform for everyday street use. The result is a design-led e-bike that combines advanced technology and strong performance with a riding experience that feels purposeful, approachable, and distinctly Xyber.”

While maintaining hallmarks such as the integrated X-shaped headlight and angular styling, as well as other intelligent touches, this next-generation platform sheds the intimidating weight and width of the original. And it adds selectable pedal-assist categories to ensure it’s street-legal in any locale.

“Xyber Air represents an important expansion of the Xyber series and Segway’s broader e-bike portfolio,” says George Lee, Sales Operations Director, Segway Inc. “By introducing Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 operation, where permitted by law*, we can bring the Xyber experience to a wider range of riders while strengthening our position in the U.S. e-bike market.”



*Class functionality and operation are subject to applicable federal, state, and local laws. Switching between classes may not be permitted in certain jurisdictions, including California.

Segway

The Segway Xyber Air will go up for presale on August 13, with pricing and full specs to be revealed closer to the date.