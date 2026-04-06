Xtracycle Swoop ASM review: The family cargo electric bike that adapts to your day

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Cargo bikes are supposed to solve problems. School drop-offs. Grocery runs. The “we forgot one thing” trips that somehow turn into a bag full of impulse buys. The Xtracycle Swoop ASM shows up ready for all of it, but the surprise is that it never really stops feeling like a bike.

Somewhere between getting used to the weight and realizing how quickly you can adjust it for a different rider, it clicks: this isn’t just about replacing a car. It’s about having one bike that can flex with everything your day throws at it.

Heather Kuldell-Ware See It Pros Flexible longtail design works well for kids, cargo, and daily errands

Excellent fit range—ideal for households with multiple riders

Still rides like a bike, even when fully loaded

Strong car-replacement potential for short trips

Comes well-equipped with accessories that would otherwise cost hundreds Cons Large footprint requires dedicated storage space

Tough to manage in tight indoor areas or crowded bike racks

Not ideal for walk-ups or apartments without easy access

Long wheelbase makes tight turns and maneuvering in small spaces tricky

The short version

For families hauling kids and swapping riders, the Swoop ASM from Priority Bicycles‘ sister brand Xtracycle hits the sweet spot—capable enough to replace car trips, but still feels like, well, a bike.

How we tested the Xtracycle Swoop ASM

I’m a pretty average-height mom rider at 5’4”, which means I care a lot about how approachable a bike feels, especially when it’s loaded with kids. Most of my riding happens on a mix of neighborhood streets, bike lanes, and multi-use paths around a dense D.C.-area suburb. To test the Swoop ASM, I leaned into exactly what it’s built for: hauling a rotating trio of my elementary school-aged extended family on stop-and-go rides.

I also used it for grocery runs and random errands, most of which happened in less-than-ideal conditions thanks to a surprisingly snowy winter and an especially wet spring. In other words, it was a perfect testing ground to see how the Swoop ASM holds up when it’s part of the daily routine.

Design and features: Built to carry more and fit more people

If you’re shopping for a cargo e-bike, start with one question: What are you carrying—and how often? Kids, groceries, gear, or some chaotic mix of all three?

If kids are involved (especially more than one), you’re likely choosing between front-loaders and longtails. Front-loaders (with the big box up front) are great for heavy loads and keeping an eye on passengers, but they’re big. Very big. Longtails are the do-it-all option—great for kids and errands—and easier to ride solo once everyone’s been dropped off.

The Swoop ASM lands firmly in the longtail camp, which, for most families, is the sweet spot. It’s built to carry multiple kids and a solid amount of cargo without making you feel like you’re suddenly a pedicab driver.

At its core is Xtracycle’s “mullet” wheel setup—a 24-inch front wheel for smoother rolling and a smaller 20-inch rear wheel that lowers the center of gravity and reduces any tippy feeling during turns. It pairs that with a Shimano EP6 mid-drive motor, a front suspension fork, and big 203mm four-piston brakes—so it’s well-equipped for hills, stops, and fully loaded rides.

But what really makes it work for families is the fit. The Swoop ASM accommodates riders from 4’10” to 6’5″, with a low-step-through 4130 Chromoly steel frame, a dropper post for quick adjustments, and an adjustable stem to dial things in. The shortest partner—usually but not always a mom—often falls into the trap of dealing with a cargo bike that’s a little too big, partly because manufacturers tend to underserve the inseam-challenged. Don’t do this. If a family is buying a bike for multiple adults to ride, it must comfortably fit both of them.

The Swoop ASM also shows up surprisingly ready to go. The included front rack, passenger bars, footrests, wheel skirts, and MIK [Mounting Is Key] HD-compatible rear deck cover what most families end up buying anyway—saving both setup time and a few hundred dollars in add-ons.

Performance and ride feel: Still feels like a bike

“This might be a terrible idea” is probably the first thought when you push off with two kids on the back of any bike. They’re talking, shifting, maybe leaning at exactly the wrong moment.

About five minutes in, you settle in. You stop overthinking every turn as the bike starts to feel steady and predictable.

Riding with kids quickly becomes cooperative. You give them a heads-up—“we’re turning,” “lean with me,” “hill coming”—and they respond. They’re more engaged than they’d be in a car, and it all gels faster than you’d expect. Yes, they wiggle. Yes, they reach for crosswalk buttons. But it’s manageable.

That’s what makes the Swoop ASM stand out. For a bike designed to carry this much, it rides surprisingly like a normal bike—and a big part of that is how little you have to think about it while you’re moving.

The Shimano Di2 automatic shifting plays into that. You’ve got three assist levels on the left and simple button shifting on the right. I found the first assist level worked well for groceries, while the second felt better with a full load of kids.

There’s a tendency to rely on assist instead of shifting, but you really need to use both. If you forget to downshift before a stop, you feel it—and you have to work a lot harder to get moving again.

You notice the weight most at starts and on steeper hills, where the long tail reminds you there’s more bike behind you. But once you’re rolling, it fades. Even loaded up with groceries—I did a beverage run for sparking waters one time—it stays balanced, especially if you keep the weight low and centered.

On a range test, with lights on and max assist, I still managed about 25 miles on a windy spring day. The bike wasn’t loaded, but I did have my husband on his road bike chasing me—and he was putting in a lot more effort than he expected when I said I’d be on a cargo bike.

So, who should buy the Xtracycle Swoop ASM?

The Swoop ASM is a standout choice for families who want one bike to do a lot—especially if it needs to work for multiple riders and a mix of passengers and cargo.

The longtail design makes it especially well-suited for families with elementary school-aged kids and up. If you’ve got younger kids—or riders prone to falling asleep—adding a child seat is a smart move for peace of mind. That said, the MIK-compatible rear deck adds real flexibility because you’re not locked into Xtracycle’s accessories. There are plenty of third-party options.

It’s also a better value than it first appears. The included accessories—especially the front rack, which quickly became a favorite—along with footrests and wheel guards to keep little feet out of spokes, cover a lot of what families typically end up buying anyway. Outfitting another cargo bike like this can easily add a few hundred dollars, so it’s nice not to start from zero. Like most cargo bikes, the Xtracycle Swoop ASM is big with a 54-inch wheelbase. It can fit through a standard doorway, but tight turns and small indoor spaces are a challenge, and locking it up at crowded bike racks can be awkward. It’s best suited for someone with a garage or generous storage space. Apartment living isn’t impossible, but it’s more challenging than a typical commuter or folding ebike, so ground-floor access or a roomy elevator will make a big difference.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Motor Shimano mid-drive motor with Di2 automatic shifting Battery 630Wh Removeable Battery Yes Riding Range N/A Class Class 3 Throttle No Top Speed 28 MPH Bike Weight 68.4 pounds without included accessories Carrying capacity 400 lbs. (including rider) Frame Sizes One size (fits 4’10” to 6’5″) Colors Pacific Blue [model tested] and Tiburon [white/gray] Price $4,499.95