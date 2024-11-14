The best electric bike accessories in 2024, tested and reviewed

Share







So you’ve chosen your perfect electric bike—well, that’s just the beginning because now it’s time for accessories. You’ll need some core bicycle gear to get started, like a high-impact helmet, a reliable lock, and a floor pump to keep those tires inflated. Then, you can really get into the fun by finding other bicycle accessories to make your ride perfectly unique to you. The more you ride, the more you’ll spot ways to make your bike more comfortable and useful for getting around town, exercise, and outdoor adventures. I’ve curated some of the best electric bike accessories—like the best overall essential, a reliable helmet—to help make trips safer and more comfortable, whether you’re new to e-bikes or have been riding for a while.

How we selected the best electric bike accessories

I’ve been a dedicated e-bike commuter for years, and not just to get to work. Beyond carefully transporting my work laptop and clothes, my bikes lugged grocery hauls, takeout food, a trail-a-bike with a quasi-cooperative kid, and very frequently, my dog. In addition to my hands-on experimenting with different baskets, racks, bags, bungees, and doodads, I consulted bike experts, the PopSci team, and read over customer feedback to find the best electric bike accessories to enhance your ride.

The best electric bike accessories: Reviews & Recommendations

When I first started commuting by e-bike, I went the minimalist route and wore a backpack. As temperatures rose, I opted for a rack and some waterproof panniers to get the load—and sweat—off my back. I’m constantly fine-tuning my setup for different weekend adventures and to mitigate the weather of different seasons, and these are the best e-bike add-ons I’ve discovered.

Best helmet for e-bike commuters: Trek Charge WaveCel Commuter Helmet

Specs

Technology: WaveCell

WaveCell Certifications: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC) Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets, Dutch Technical Agreement (NTA) 8776 and S-EPAC (speed e-bike) safety standards

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC) Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets, Dutch Technical Agreement (NTA) 8776 and S-EPAC (speed e-bike) safety standards Colors: Two

Two Sizes: S, M, L

Pros

BOA fit system to easily dial in on head size

Fidlock magnetic buckle closure

Blendr mount systems for additional accessories

Washable helmet pads

Crash Guarantee Replacement for one year

Cons

Could use more ventilation for hotter days

More colorways would be nice

Outer matte shell can scuff

If you have an e-bike, you need a helmet—and if your helmet is more than five years old or you’ve only been outfitted for traditional bicycles, you might want to upgrade.

“Since e-bikes can reach speeds of up to 28 mph, it’s advisable to choose a helmet that is rated for e-bike use, as these provide added protection in the event of a higher-speed impact,” according to Mei-ling Wong, the head of communications at e-bike maker Velotric.

The Trek Charge WaveCel Commuter Helmet meets U.S. and Dutch safety standards for bike helmets, covering more of the head than most bike helmets to better protect from higher-speed crashes. It’s also styled for riders who want to look less like they’re cosplaying a Tour de France segment. WaveCel, the main tech in this helmet, is a lightweight 3D structure that flexes and crumples on impact and helps absorb the rotational impact that rattles your brain. It’s also a breeze to properly size and secure with an easy-twisting BOA fit system and magnetic buckles. I’ve managed to scuff the outer shell a bit, but I also don’t treat helmets with kid gloves when I store them. At about $160, it’s not cheap, but safety is priceless, making this the most essential of our best electric bike accessories.

Best helmet with crash detection technology: Smith Trace Mips Aleck Crash Sensor

Specs

Technology: MIPS Brain Protection System, Koroyd

MIPS Brain Protection System, Koroyd Certifications: U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets, European Union (CE EN) 1078 safety standard

U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets, European Union (CE EN) 1078 safety standard Colors: 10 options

10 options Sizes: S, M, L

Pros

Aleck Crash Detection Sensor w/ app

18 vents

Ionic+ antimicrobial lining

Lightweight

Cons

Bluetooth and app connections require periodic charging

Less popular routes/less population-dense areas may not have app heroes to help out in case of a crash

I ride solo a lot—as most commuters do—and somewhere in the back of my mind is my mom’s voice asking what happens if I wipe out. Smith must have heard it, too, or at least that’s the vibe I get from the Trace MIPS Aleck Crash Sensor. The $270 helmet is packed with head protection tech, including a roll cage, MIPS (which stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System) to redirect rotational force, and Koroyd, another lightweight structure that absorbs a hit. But the mom-pleasing part: An Aleck Crash Detection Sensor built-in to the band adjuster that sends alerts to pre-programmed emergency contacts and other users of the Aleck app. After an impact, a rider has 30 seconds to cancel an alert.

In fairness, I didn’t wreck myself to see if one of the app’s users would come to the rescue. The system relies on the kindness of strangers—but many trails always have. Less densely populated areas and very isolated paths may not find many users around them, and if your cell has no signal, your alert won’t go out. Still, I’ll take those odds.

Best U-lock: Litelok X1

Specs

Size: 10.35 inches tall by 5.62 inches wide

10.35 inches tall by 5.62 inches wide Weight: 3.7 pounds

3.7 pounds Certifications: Sold Secure Bicycle Diamond and ART4

Sold Secure Bicycle Diamond and ART4

Pros

Made of Barronium, which deters angle grinders

Eco-rubber outside to prevent scratching frame

Includes frame mount

Reflective strips for visibility

Comes with two keys and pouch

Three-year warranty

Cons

Mount works best on a traditional triangle frame

Bike locks are a bummer to buy because anyone who sells them will remind you that no lock will definitively 100 percent ensure your bike will be where you locked it. Instead, you’re aiming to be the bike that’s too much of a hassle to try to steal. Learn how to properly lock up and think about multiple locks. Consider the security of the area you’re locking your bike and how long it will be there. Most lock manufacturers also include a scale of how secure they consider their locks; of course, the hardiest options will also be the most expensive. All that said, a lock is the second-most essential of the best electric bike accessories after a helmet.

The Litelok X1 is beloved by the bicycle community despite a price tag of about $180 for one. Made of a barronium alloy, the Litelok X1 resists angle grinders—a pro-thief tool of choice—better than other locks on the market. It has the highest rating possible from Sold Secure, an independent non-profit lock testing organization, and the Dutch ART Foundation ranks it as high enough quality to protect motorcycles. The main complaint is the cost, and a quibble is that the included mount works best on frames with a traditional triangle shape and plenty of room. However, on the Litelok site, it boasts a 4.8-star rating with more than 1,200 reviews, plus accolades from bicycling publications. Buying two X1s as a bundle will save you about $25.

Best folding bike lock: Seatlock Foldylock Elite

Specs

Circumference: 43.3 inches

43.3 inches Size when folded: 9.37 inches tall by 2.71 inches wide by 1.85 inches thick

9.37 inches tall by 2.71 inches wide by 1.85 inches thick Weight: 4.2 pounds

4.2 pounds Certifications: Sold Secure Bicycle Gold and ART3

Pros

Foldable

Hardened steel with drill-protected rivets

Rattle-free holder for carrying while riding

Come with three keys

Three-year warranty

Cons

May be too large for mounts on frames that aren’t a traditional triangle

Heavy at more than four pounds

“Locks are about two things: stopping and deterring thieves,” explains Pav Bryan, master cycling coach at Humango. “Unfortunately, cheaper locks make your bike an easy target.”

Folding locks offer flexible options for e-bikes that tend to have thicker and unusually shaped frames than traditional bikes. They offer space to lock a front wheel and frame to an immovable object, plus the on-frame mount makes it easier to ride with than a U-lock or massive chain.

Bryan recommends the Seatylock folding range. At about $140, the Foldylock Elite, for example, unfurls to about 44 inches and is rated Bicycle Gold by Sold Secure, which, on a scale of bronze to diamond, indicates a higher level of theft resistance to certain commonly used tools. The downside is that it’s heavy at more than 4 lbs. and may be too large for the placement of some mounts.

Best secondary lock for carrying on rides: Ottolock Hexband Cinch Lock

Specs

Size: Available in 18-, 30- or 60-inch lengths by 0.75 inch wide by 0.125 inches thick

Available in 18-, 30- or 60-inch lengths by 0.75 inch wide by 0.125 inches thick Weight: About 0.4 pounds

Pros

Lightweight

Rolls into a coil with fasteners to keep it in place

Six layers of stainless steel wrapped in aramid fiber.

Keyless combination

Cons

Can be difficult to reset the combination from default

Cold fingers can make it difficult to dial in the right combo

You’ll still want a heavier-duty lock for long-term lockups

The Ottolock HEXBAND Cinch Lock is meant for quick stops like snacks or bathroom breaks where you might be tempted not to lock up. Think of it as a very large zip-tie made of six layers of steel wrapped in a fiber coating that won’t scratch your frame. At less than half a pound, it’s very lightweight and rolls up to fit in most bags fairly easily. Starting at $69, the HEXBAND comes in three different lengths that can be paired with other sturdier locks. For example, you may have been taught to use a U-lock and then weave a cable through both sets of wheels. The problem with that is cables are very easily snipped. Instead, you can cinch your wheels to the frame with the HEXBAND or use it as an additional locking point to a rack or bench … or as additional security on a car rack. I’ve also used them in a pinch to attach items to my bike rack.

The HEXBAND doesn’t require keys. You can program a three-digit code, though that takes some finger strength and dexterity. Ditto unlocking: Be sure to lock up where you can see the code without becoming a contortionist, as sometimes the numbers can be challenging to spin into place.

Best floor pump: Topeak Joe Blow Sport III High Pressure Floor Pump

Specs

Size: 29.1 inches tall by 7.3 inches wide by 9.8 inches long

29.1 inches tall by 7.3 inches wide by 9.8 inches long Weight: 3 pounds, 11 ounces

Pros

Large, easy-to-read pressure gauge

TwinHead DX pump head fits Presta, Schrader, and Dunlop valves

Includes ball and bladder needles for other inflation needs

Cons

Manual pumps are always a workout for a truly flat tire

Sometimes it takes a time or two to properly attach to valves

This is for your garage or home, not to carry on rides

“All bicycle riders should own a full-size floor pump to keep at home,” says Justin Christopher, owner of RideCX and bicycle industry expert. “All bicycle tires bleed some air over time, and this doesn’t mean that you have a flat tire or puncture. It’s normal and expected to need top-off tire pressure, and you should do so regularly to protect the tire and rim from damage. Proper tire pressure can also help extend the range (battery life) of your e-bike too!”

The Topeak Joe Blow floor pump is a classic, reliable floor pump that’s usually under $60. I have an older model of this—seriously, it’s about 15 years old—that works exactly how it did the day I bought it, except with a slightly yellowed plastic handle. It’s always a workout to pump up a tire from flat, though topping off a few pounds of pressure is much easier. Plus, the built-in pressure gauge is easy to read, and you can connect Presta or Schrader valves without fussing with adapters.

Best digital floor pump: Fix Mechanic Eflator Digital Tire Pump

Specs

Size: 5.4 inches tall by 3.5 inches wide by 1.89 inches deep

5.4 inches tall by 3.5 inches wide by 1.89 inches deep Battery capacity: 2000 mAh

Pros

Four tire pressure presents

Inflates up to 100+ max PSI

Choose between PSI, KPE, BAR, or KG/CM2 inclination units

Valve chuck works for Schrader and Presta valves

Built-in flashlight

Nylon carry bag

One-year warranty

Cons

A bit large to carry on rides, but not impossible

Quite noisy 76 dB average noise level

USB-C cord included, but wall adapter is not

Humango master cycling coach Pav Bryan says electric floor pumps are becoming increasingly popular and recommends the Eflator Digital Floor Pump. This pump does most of the work for you: Set a tire pressure target, hit a button, and the Eflator cuts off when it hits it. This tiny air compressor is loud when it operates, but it can be used with other things like pool toys, balls … whatever needs inflating. It comes with a USB-C cable to keep the battery charged, but does not include the wall adapter. It’s a little large to toss in a saddle bag, but it’s not impossible.

Best additional lighting: Redshift Sports Arclight Pro Flat Pedals

Specs

Colors: Black and silver

Black and silver Weight: 602 grams (pedals), 26 grams (each light module)

602 grams (pedals), 26 grams (each light module) Water-resistance: IP64 rated

IP64 rated Threading: Standard 9/16-inch

Standard 9/16-inch Traction pens: 10 replaceable

Pros

Aluminum pedals include two light modules each

9/16-inch threading compatible with most modern bicycles

Sensors determine whether light color (white or red) depending on which way it’s facing

Magnetic mounts hold lights in pedals

Rechargeable individually with USB-A port or included dock that holds all four lights

Auto on and off

Mountain bike-style studs for better grip

Weather-proof

Cons

Takes two hours to fully charge

Steady light has battery life of about three hours

Must select mode using button on each light module

Most, but not all, e-bikes come with built-in lights, but that might not be enough for you to feel seen in dark riding environments, especially on busy roads and intersections. Though I’ve seen plenty of bike and accessory makers boasting their lights give you “360-degree visibility”—as in you can be seen from any angle—that usually means a thin sliver of a light that wraps around the frame. Redshift’s Arclight Pro Flat Pedals take a completely different approach. Replace your current pedals with this mountain bike-inspired set that has studs for grip, houses two rechargeable LED modules, and illuminates the center of your bike. Regardless of how much you spin your pedals, a smart sensor keeps the forward light colored white and the rear one red, indicating which way your bike is facing even if you’re stopped.

Headlights are for the cyclist to see where they’re going, but the Pro Flat Pedals are so others on the road can see the cyclists—up to 57 percent more than without the pedals. These pedals also come in other styles: the more flat, shin-friendly Arclight City Pedals or Pro Clipless Pedals for anyone who wants to snap in. They’re truly a cool bike accessory with three settings to ration out your battery life with either a steady glow for three hours, a flash for 11, or eco-flash for up to 36 hours. And if you have multiple bikes, you can buy multiple pedal sets but use the same LED modules.

Best reflectors: RydeSafe Bike Spokes Reflectors

Specs

Number of stickers included: 12 per sheet

Pros

Easy installation

Multiple shapes and colors to choose from

Cons

Permanent installation till you cut them off

Only visible when light shines on them

Sometimes, simple solutions are the best, like these reflective stickers from RydeSafe. For about $36, you get a set of reflective stickers that you place on your spokes. So anything that shines a light on your bike should see it from the side, thanks to prismatic reflective technology—no batteries or charging required. Choose from chevron, circular, or “squircle” shapes or white, red, and fluorescent yellow. Wipe spokes down with rubbing alcohol, fold the sticker over the spoke, pinch the sticker, and you’re done. RydeSafe makes a ton of other reflective stickers, too, if you’re comfortable with stickers on your frame.

Best phone mounting system: Peak Design Mobile

Specs

Phone models supported: iPhone 12-16, Pixel 7/8/9, Samsung Galaxy S23/S24 (older phones have single color options)

Pros

Sturdy connection

Peak Design supports an interchangeable system of products, including motorcycle, car, and other accessories like wallets and stands

Physical attachment in addition to MagSafe (on applicable phones)

Made of bluesign-approved nylon canvas, rubberized TPU bumper, molded buttons, and ultralight polycarbonate body

Available in six colors

Cons

Availability of cases is better for newer phone models

Screen protector not included

Placing a smartphone on handlebars can be a worrisome experience and I personally have challenged the impact claims of many cases that went flying, doing some serious screen damage in the process. Peak Design, however, combines magnetic and mechanical connections to create a seriously sturdy mobile ecosystem. The Everyday Case (roughly $50, depending on the phone model and size) allows MagSafe attachment and has a SlimLink ceramic aperture that locks into place on any other Peak Design accessories. The Out Front Bike Mount v2 (about $70) and the Universal Bike Mount (about $50) both firmly held my phone in place without so much as a wobble despite riding over wooden bridges, a few potholes, and some unfortunately large roots pushing through trails. It takes pinching two buttons to release the SlimLink connection. Two things to note: There isn’t an included screen protector, and if there were steady rain, I would likely pop my phone into a pocket or something to prevent water damage.

Best upgrade for rider comfort: Redshift Sports Shockstop Endurance Suspension Seatpost

Specs

Travel: Up to 35mm

Up to 35mm Weight: 497g – 732g, depending on length

497g – 732g, depending on length Rider weight limit: 242 lbs. – 264 lbs., depending on diameters

Pros

Available for 27.2, 30.4, 30.9, or 31.6mm stems in multiple lengths

Additional shims available to expand compatibility

Two springs and adjustable stiffness for customization

Comes with required hardware

Cons

Learning curve for new users to adjust the seatpost’s pre-load/stiffness

Can be confusing to figure out whether your e-bike model is compatible

The first instinct for a sore bum from riding is usually to upgrade the saddle. Not a bad thought, but you’ll get more joy from upgrading to a suspension seatpost like Redshift Shockstop Endurance Suspension Seatpost. Even when the price tag is around $225, the reduction in fatigue without diffusing your pedal power is worth it. Suspension posts add motion to the seatpost, absorbing some of the impact that the rider would normally get. Seriously, consider it if you ride a very stiff or rigid frame that otherwise doesn’t have a suspension fork, or you find yourself frequently standing on pedals to diffuse upcoming bumps. Yes, bike shorts with a chamois can help this, too, but very frequently, e-bike riders are in street or work clothes, not cycling outfits. Upgrading to one of these aluminum alloy seatpost makes the bike more comfortable by reducing vibration up to 60 percent, regardless of what the rider wears.

Installing a suspension post isn’t too hard, but it’s also the kind of task a local bike shop is happy to help with. Consult with Redshift customer service if you’re unsure whether your e-bike model is compatible with their seatposts (there are also models for more gravel- and race-focused cyclists). The more customized or oddly shaped your e-bike frame is (a particular concern with carbon fiber frames), the more likely the seatposts won’t be compatible.

Best car rack for e-bikes: Yakima OnRamp XL

Specs

Size: 25 inches long by 40 inches wide by 75 inches tall

25 inches long by 40 inches wide by 75 inches tall Weight: 53.50 pounds

Pros

Comes in 1.25-inch and 2-inch hitch options that carry 70 pounds per bike and 80s pounds, respectively

Carries two bikes with dual wheel straps

Integrated on-ramp that stows within rack

Telescoping bike trays to adjust to wheelbases from 34 to 54 inches

StadiumSeating aims to prevent bikes bumping into each other

Three-position tilt folds flat against vehicle back or out to allow access to trunk

Off-roading compatible, but maximum bike weights drops to 48 pounds

RV compatible

HitchLock to secure rack to vehicle receiver

Cons

Adjustability can lead to a long time getting everything all set

No built-in locking system

“E-bikes are heavy; they need a hitch bike rack to support the weight,” says Stephanie Holbrook, an endurance coach and Level 2 USA Cycling coach. “Many heavier-duty bike racks also have a ramp for easier loading.”

Holbrook recommends the Yakima OnRamp LX, which has ramps built-in to the rack, and highly adjustable trays and claw hooks to accommodate most bikes, even with fatter wheels and fenders. Trays adjust to different wheelbases, so kids’ bikes or large cargo e-bikes. Switching bikes in and out, however, will mean a lot of fussing to get the trays and frame holders properly aligned. While the rack can lock into the vehicle receiver, you must supply bike locks for transport (see our favorite options above).

The 2-inch hitch model can carry two bikes at up to 80 pounds each, while the 1.25-inch hitch model accommodates up to 70-pound bikes. Both models run about $900, and if you drive bikes around a lot, consider the additional purchase of the Yakima Lit Kit, which supports brake lights and turn signals.

What to consider when searching for the best electric bike accessories

Traditional bikes and e-bikes have a lot in common, but not everything. E-bikes tend to be heavier and faster, bringing some different needs for the best electric bike accessories like more impact-resistant helmets, bigger locks to go around thicker frames, and hitch-style car racks to accommodate more weight. And if you’re traveling without the battery attached, Mei-ling Wong of Velotric recommends buying a battery connection cover to protect sensitive electronics from dirt, debris, and moisture.

Many e-bikes also come with many common accessories built-in already, like lights and fenders. When they don’t, e-bike makers tend to develop their own accessory lines that fit their models seamlessly, regardless of custom handlebar shapes and unique frames. For example, front baskets and handlebar bags, in particular, can be challenging thanks to generally already cluttered cockpits, but proprietary options take into account headlight placement and any external wiring or screens. Many e-bikes have chunkier racks, sometimes so heavy-duty they support passengers. For panniers and trunk bags, check to ensure they have extra long velcro or other compatible attachments.

But, like traditional bikes, you’ll need to learn some basic maintenance, like keeping tire pressure right and maintaining bike chains. You’ll need to pick up some basic tools and bike lube.

“Even the most casual rider should have some form of understanding of bike mechanics and/or a backup plan for when an issue occurs, such as a flat tire,” cycling coach Pav Bryan says. “This might be bringing the aforementioned pump and some inner tubes with you. It might be a slightly more sophisticated multi-tool (and a general understanding of how to use it!), or it might be just ensuring that your route has adequate cell service and that your phone has enough battery to make a call for assistance.”

FAQs

Q: What accessories does a bike need? The right bike accessories depend on what you’re using your bike for. The essentials include a bike helmet, a good lock, and a pump to keep your tires at the appropriate pressure. If you regularly ride electric commuter bikes, you’ll need to know how to carry stuff on your bike. Your bike gear may focus on mitigating weather, like fenders to prevent road spray and lights for evening rides. If you opted for one of our best budget electric bikes, you may want to spend some of your savings on small comfort upgrades like a cushier saddle or ergonomic handle grips. Q: What to avoid when buying accessories for your bike A high-quality helmet and lock are two items you need to have from the moment you get your e-bike. Helmets protect a rare commodity—your brain—and locks protect the investment in your bike. Focus on getting as high-quality safety and security items as your budget allows. Other accessories—tools, toys, and upgrades—don’t need to be purchased at once. It’s easy to overinvest in bike gear you don’t need simply because you haven’t really figured out how and when you’ll ride.



Another common mistake is assuming all accessories are compatible with every bike. Always check to see if your bike model has the required mounting points and space requirements. Frame size and shape play a part in this; smaller or step-thru frames typically have fewer mounts, for example. Differences in brake types can affect whether a rack will work, and different racks play better with different baskets and panniers. For the best fit—and most fun—take your bike to your local bike shop to get a better idea of what accessories will work with less trial and error. Q: What is a bike bag called? Bike bag names tend to line up with where you attach them. Saddlebags or seatbags tend to hang beneath the saddle. Handlebar bags attach to handlebars, and yes, frame bags hang within the bike frame. Panniers, on the other hand, can be attached to racks on the front or rear of a bike and generally are some of the larger bags bikes carry. Trunk bags attach to the top of rear racks, directly behind the rider. Q: How often should you buy a new helmet? The Snell Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focusing on helmet safety standards, recommends replacing helmets every five years. However, helmets aren’t a dairy product: They don’t suddenly “go bad.” Daily riders, though, might want to shorten that timeline to two to three because temperature swings, sweat, and even the sun’s UV rays can all degrade the helmet’s protective materials over time. Other events trigger replacement, like crashes, visible damage, or if somehow the helmet no longer fits or has become uncomfortable.

Final thoughts on the best electric bike accessories

Finding the right accessories for your e-bike is all about balancing function, safety, and fit. While some e-bikes come equipped with helpful features like racks and lights, others may require additional investments to meet your needs. Focus on essentials first—like helmets, locks, and pumps—then expand into comfort and convenience upgrades as you get to know your bike. Keep maintenance basics in mind, and always double-check compatibility when selecting from our best electric bike accessories. With careful planning, your e-bike setup will be ready to tackle any adventure.