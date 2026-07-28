This is the most stylish, features-stacked cargo e-bike I’ve tried

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The Segway MUXI is a chic cargo bike—and that’s not a phrase I expected to write. Most utility bikes wear their practicality on their sleeve. The MUXI does the opposite, pairing retro-inspired styling with thoughtful technology that makes getting outdoors and running everyday errands feel a little less like chores.

Heather Kuldell-Ware See It Pros Stylish, retro-inspired design that doesn’t immediately look like a cargo bike

Thoughtfully designed accessory ecosystem, including MIK-compatible rear rack that allows third-party products

Stable, confidence-inspiring ride, especially when carrying cargo or a passenger

Useful technology, including AirLock, Hill Start Assist, and integrated navigation

Automatic transmission delivers a smooth, low-maintenance riding experience

Powerful 750W motor with plenty of torque for hauling groceries or passengers

Carries UL2271/UL2849 safety certifications Cons Learning curve for the joystick controls and companion app

Battery can lose more charge than expected when left sitting for extended periods

No suspension, so rough roads are felt more than on some competing cargo bikes

The short version

The MUXI is built for the trips you don’t really think twice about: riding to work, picking up groceries, or meeting up with friends. It feels like a commuter bike until you need it to do something more, and that’s what makes it so appealing.

What makes the MUXI stand out from other bikes around the $1,699 price point is the wealth of features and the way everything works together. The accessories add utility without making the bike feel bulky, while the technology quietly helps the ride feel more controlled and predictable. It’s a philosophy that feels closer to a premium car than a typical e-bike.

How we tested the Segway MUXI

I’ve ridden a lot of e-bikes over the years, and I’m always looking for each bike’s personality. Sometimes that takes dozens of miles to uncover. The MUXI revealed itself almost immediately.

After a few days, I realized what it reminded me of: a Vespa. It’s the same kind of vehicle you hop on without much planning. You ride to work, swing by the neighborhood market, stop at your favorite pub, or pick up dinner on the way home. You’re not thinking about how far or fast you can ride. You’re thinking about how fun it is to get there.

Normally, I test range by riding a repeated 16-mile loop in the bike’s highest assist setting until the battery is depleted to see how far I can get. That didn’t feel like the right test for the MUXI. Segway advertises up to 80 miles of range, but this isn’t really a bike that begs for such a journey. This isn’t your Tour de France endurance racer. Instead, its strength is that you can spend days making short trips—think 5- to 6-mile round trips—around town without ever thinking about the charger.

The only caveat came after the bike sat unused for a week or more. On several occasions, I came back to find the battery lower than I expected. It’s possible that always-connected features like AirLock and Motion Alert contribute to that standby drain, so it’s worth checking the battery before heading out if the bike has been sitting for a while between rides.

Design and features

The MUXI leans into a refined, almost retro aesthetic with olive and sage colorways accented by tan grips, a matching saddle, and tan sidewall tires. It’s a look that feels more European city bike than utilitarian workhorse—and one of the reasons the MUXI doesn’t immediately register as a cargo bike.

The step-through frame has a short, sturdy profile with a heavy-duty MIK-compatible rear rack, yet its 45-inch wheelbase matches Segway’s MYON commuter. Rather than relying on an extra-long frame to signal its utility, the MUXI earns its cargo credentials through capability. A 750W rear hub motor producing up to 80 Nm of torque makes hauling groceries, carrying a passenger, or loading up the rear rack feel surprisingly effortless.

The bike rolls on 20 x 3-inch tires and has a low 20-inch standover height, fitting riders from about 4’8” to 6’ tall. There’s even an optional $229 electronic dropper post [not shown] available through professional installation that will automatically lower the seat when you come to a stop, catering comfort to that range of riders.

One of its more distinctive features is the dual-tube frame with integrated headlight and taillight. Instead of a traditional single downtube, two parallel tubes cradle the IPX7 battery low in the chassis, giving the bike a planted feel that reminds me more of a small motorcycle or dirt bike than a typical bicycle. However, there’s no suspension.

That same design-first thinking carries through to the accessories, which are what really separate the MUXI from other utility bikes. The optional plush passenger kit with foot pegs [$120, shown] doesn’t just add a rear seat [for a rider up to 120 lbs.]—it extends the bike’s visual identity. Instead of the usual mesh or fabric wheel guards, Segway uses smoked, tinted plastic panels that look almost like oversized sunglass lenses. They keep passengers’ shoes and pant legs out of the spokes while making the bike feel intentionally designed rather than simply outfitted with cargo hardware.

An optional middle basket [$130, not shown] that goes over the removable battery, with a trap door to keep it accessible, uses those same tinted panels to make the center area usable storage. But this is best suited for tall or at least long-legged riders, as it cuts into the standover height significantly and may knock against knees depending on how you pedal. Honestly, my favorite accessory was something more simple: the front basket [$100, shown].

Performance

Segway approaches e-bikes like a tech company first. The controls are different from other bikes, replacing traditional up-and-down assist buttons with a small joystick. The companion app is also one of the most useful I’ve tested, powering features like Bluetooth proximity AirLock [with Apple Find My], optional $99.99 rearview radar, and turn-by-turn navigation displayed right on the bike’s water-resistant, high-resolution TFT center screen that automatically adjusts brightness—a surprisingly rare feature on bike apps. Still, even seasoned e-bike riders will have a learning curve with the bike’s controls and the app.

The MUXI is a Class 2 e-bike with a throttle that can go up to 20 mph, or pedal assist up to 23 mph if you unlock Class 3 mode. Instead of a traditional drivetrain, it uses an automatic transmission that continuously adjusts power as you pedal, keeping the ride smooth and consistent without asking you to think about shifting gears. The low center of gravity adds to the balanced feel.

That’s slower than many competitors, but speed isn’t really the point. The MUXI is built to feel composed and predictable, especially when you’re carrying groceries, a passenger, or both. Nearly every piece of technology on the bike supports that goal, from Traction Control and Hill Descent Control to my favorite feature, Hill Start Assist, which keeps the bike from rolling backward when you’re stopped on an incline.

So, who is the Segway MUXI for?

The Segway MUXI is for riders who want a bike that feels as good pulling up to a coffee shop—it comes with an integrated cup holder for insulated tumblers, after all—as it does outside a grocery store or elementary school. It’s undeniably stylish, but it’s also deeply practical. And like a premium car, the technology isn’t there just because it can be—it quietly works in the background to make every ride feel a little smoother, a little easier, and a little more predictable.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Motor 750W rear hub motor with 80NM max torque Battery 717Wh Removable Battery Yes Riding Range Up to 80 miles Class Class 2, Class 3 Throttle Yes Top Speed 20 mph throttle, 23 mph pedal assist Bike Weight About 73 pounds Carrying capacity 418 pounds total rider and cargo capacity Frame Sizes One frame size for riders 4’8” to 6’ Colors Olive rush, dusty sage Price Starting at $1,699