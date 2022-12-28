We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re preparing for weather-induced power outages or just looking for a way to power your devices in an RV or off-grid camping situation, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s current deals on Jackery solar generators. Two popular models currently come in at some of their cheapest prices ever. The 240Wh model charges smaller devices like smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. It’s considerably beefier than any simple charging bank and can keep the whole family’s devices juiced up during a power outage. Right now, it’s just $163 (down from $299), which is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

If you need more juice, the 1,002Wh generator provides enough power to keep larger appliances running in an emergency. So, if you’re trying to keep a fridge full of food from going bad or you’re trying to keep the internet up and running for essential communication, this little box of lightning bolts can help. Amazon has it for $769 right now, down from its regular price of $1,099.

In addition to the actual generators, Amazon is currently offering deep discounts on the optional SolarSaga panels that go with them. Right now, you’ll pay just $209 instead of the normal $299 price tag. These efficient panels fold up for easy storage, which makes them suitable for use in an RV and other tight spaces.

Here’s a list of everything that’s on sale right now: