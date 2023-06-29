We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s now officially summer, and you might be preparing for months of sunshine and cool breezes. But that warmer weather can also mean severe weather. It’s essential to be prepared for these emergencies, especially if they often result in blackouts in your area. Check out this EcoFlow Delta battery-powered generator.

A power station for emergencies or convenience

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the EcoFlow Delta requires no gas—meaning no added costs, no excess noise, and no harmful emissions. Having this generator in your basement or garage may give you some peace of mind when severe weather blows in.

In case of a blackout, just pull out the EcoFlow Delta to power or charge up to 13 devices simultaneously. The generator has six 1,000 AC outlets, plus four USB and two USB-C outputs. Power anything from home appliances to power tools to your smartphone with up to 1,260Wh capacity.

While it’s certainly excellent for power outages, you could use the EcoFlow Delta for just about any portable power need. Maybe you want to use a corded tool on the go, keep your devices charged on a road trip, or have a power source when camping. It can also be used to give your electric car an extra power boost.

Easy to use, easy to charge up

Keeping the EcoFlow Delta powered up is simple. Use the included cables for AC charging at home, recharging through a 12V or 24V carport, or solar panels (not included). The manufacturer built the generator with their X-Stream Technology to recharge from 0 to 80 percent in as little as one hour. That’s about ten times faster than other portable power stations on the market!

