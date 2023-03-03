We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Storms and high winds can knock out your power faster than you can say, “Is that graupel? What is graupel?!?” Keep some lights on—and power essentials like the refrigerator and heat—with these deals on Amazon from some of the best generator brands like Jackery, Champion Power, and Anker.

Champion Power Equipment SEE IT

This generator is quiet and powerful, meaning you won’t go crazy trying to keep the freezer chest running. Its 14 hours of run time on 2.3 gallons of gasoline means your food will stay cold all night long—or until the power comes back on. This beast also has a plethora of power ports, including a 120V 30A RV outlet, two 120V 20A household outlets with clean power, a 12V automotive-style outlet, plus dual port USB adapters. It’s easy to monitor voltage, frequency, and operating hours with this generator—the EZ start dial makes start-up in Economy Mode even easier by monitoring power consumption in real time. And, a three-year warranty means your dual-fuel generator is covered during plenty of power outages, RV rides, and road trips.

If you’re looking for a gas- and propane-free option, check out the Jackery Explorer 1000, which is $200 off of $1,099 with a digital coupon—all you have to do is click the “Apply $200 coupon” checkbox. Jackery is one of our favorite solar generator brands, and you’ll enjoy getting this much power for less than $1,000.

The storm will pass, and these deals will, too—snag them before they do.

Here are other generator deals we’re charged up for: