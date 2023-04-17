We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nothing levels up a home’s outdoor space as effectively as a fire pit. Right now, PopSci readers can save 33% off of BioLite’s FirePit+ by entering the code POPSCI33 at checkout. This deal runs from April 17 – 24, so don’t sleep on it.

Most fire pits offer little more than a metal bucket in which you can burn sticks. BioLite’s FirePit+, however, offers tons of extra features to earn that plus in its name. A built-in 12,800 mAh battery powers a series of 51 air jets that pump a precise amount of oxygen into your fire. That makes starting it simpler and allows for a more consistent burn without billowing smoke. The dedicated app allows a smartphone to control the size of the flame via built-in Bluetooth connectivity. The battery can last up to 30 hours before you’ll need to pop it off and attach it to a USB cable to charge.

All that technology is nice, but the fire is the real star—and the FirePit+ provides an excellent view of it. The long side of the pit employs an enamel-coated mesh material that lets you see the whole fire, not just the flames that creep out over the top edge. This design also helps heat radiate outward to provide extra warmth on crisp nights.

Don’t try this on a generic fire pit from a big box store. BioLite

In addition to its fire pit duties, the BioLite can quickly and easily convert into a charcoal cooker. Chuck some charcoal into the burn chamber and add the included cooking grate to turn it into a full-fledged wood-and-charcoal grill. No more dangling your hot dogs over the open flame on an old stick.

It’s a perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication that allows you and your friends to gather around the fire and tell stories or quietly watch TikTok on your respective phones in the great outdoors. And don’t forget to enter the code POPSCI33 at checkout to get it for its cheapest price ever.