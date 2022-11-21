13 of this year’s bestsellers that make for great holiday presents

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The only thing harder about buying presents for everyone is thinking about what actual gift to buy them. What your mom would like is not something your sister would necessarily appreciate, and what you’re planning to give to your best friend is probably not up your co-worker’s alley. Racking up your brain for gift ideas is a chore in and of itself, so to lend you a hand, we’ve gathered some of this year’s bestsellers that nearly everyone on your list would likely be delighted to get.

These are all on sale, so better take advantage while they’re at their lowest prices yet.

Pick up a foreign language and learn it with relative ease with a subscription to Babbel. Developed by over 100 linguists, this app, which boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star average rating on the App Store, lets you learn a new language quickly through 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons, speech recognition technology, and personalized review sessions. A lifetime subscription is usually $499, but you can score it on sale for only $199.

Enjoy exclusive discounts to groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, and more with a subscription to Sam’s Club. This deal affords new members a years’ worth of access to incredible savings on essentials, as well as discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, and movies. Usually $50, you can get a one-year membership for only $24.99.

Elevate the ambiance in any room with this lamp that features soft-white, integrated LEDs that provide hours of customized illumination. With the included remote control, you can shuffle through 16 million colors and over 300 multi-color effects to find the perfect vibe. For just $139.99, you can grab not just one, but two of these lamps (retails for $299).

Keep your blades extra sharp with this top-rated knife sharpener that includes an angle gauge for measuring the blade’s exact angle, ceramic whels for honing, and tungsten carbide rods for putting a new edge on any blade. It’s designed to give even the bluntest knives a new lease on life. Formerly $199, it’s on sale for $69.99.

Thi sleep solution is engineered to allow air to flow freely in your neck and throat, eliminating unhealthy and annoying snoring sounds. It allows for individualized jaw advancement of up to 8mm and provides custom molded teeth impressions to give you a secure and comfortable fit night after night. It usually retails for $99, but it’s on sale for $64.95.

Give the gift of reliable power backup with this generator and solar panel set. HomePower ONE offers up to 7 days of power supply on a single charge for your electronic devices and home appliances, while the SolarPower ONE allows for ultra-fast recharging of your solar generator. Typically retailing for $1,597, you can get it on sale for $1,499.

This visual ear cleaner is designed to give you access to whatever’s happening inside your ear canal. It provides a full and clear HD of the canal at any angle, with silicone earbud spoons included for a comfortable wax-removing experience. It also comes with a storage box for safe storage of the device when not in use. Usually $39, you can score it for only $34.95.

Play round after round of golf anytime, anywhere, with this simulator. Not only does it let you play on 3D-rendered versions of world-famous golf courses, but it also gathers meaningful data about your swing and shots so you can keep improving your game. It typically costs $249, but you can get it for just $229.99.

Boasting a 4.9 out of 5-average rating on TrustPilot, Tykr is a platform that takes the guesswork out of investing. It provides an all-in-one stock screening and education platform, helping beginners to reduce risk and manage investments all while beating inflation. It teaches you what you need to know about stocks and helps you find worthy investments within seconds. A subscription usually goes for $900, but you can get it for only $119.

This deal nets you an iPad Pro at a more wallet-friendly price. While a refurbished unit, it functions as good as new, with all the swanky features that everyone loves in iPads, including a 9.7-inch Retina display, 128GB internal storage, 12MP iSight camera, and a 10-hour battery life. Originally $749, get it for just $310.99.

Never run out of battery during crucial moments again with this wireless charger designed for the iPhone. It has a built-in magnet and metal plate that sticks securely to your phone and packs multiple safeguards to protect your device from overcharging. It usually goes for $119, but you can get it for only $48.99.

This near-mint MacBook Air delivers superb tech features for a quarter of the price of a brand-new unit. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor for faster performance, a generous 128GB storage for storing essential files, and a 13.3-inch widescreen that displays crystal clear graphics. And while it’s refurbished, it’s listed with grade “A,” meaning it has very minimal scuffing, if there’s any at all. Typically $1,599, you can grab it on sale for $413.99.

A solid gift for explorers, this 8-in-1 utility flashlight not only beams 8-800 lumens of light, but it also serves various nifty functions, including being a bottle opener, carabiner, and foldable kickstand. It’s designed to fit on your keychain for portability and is USB rechargeable. Usually $29, it’s on sale for $21.99.

