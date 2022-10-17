10 great gifts for the Apple fan in your life

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When Apple comes out with something new, there’s always a huge amount of interest, and sometimes even rumors, surrounding it. That’s because people genuinely love the products that Apple makes. If you or someone you love is an Apple fanatic, then you are in luck! Read on to see 10 discounted gifts that we have for people who love all things Apple!

Aduro is offering an 8-piece accessory bundle to make sure you get the most out of your AirPods. The bundle includes a rugged silicone case, sport style ear hooks, earbud wing covers, a carabiner attachment, a watch strap holder, and more! Normally retailing for $29, you can get it for just $9.99. That’s a 66 percent markdown from its retail price.

Let yourself enjoy music on the go with a pair of 1st generation AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, audio sharing, and adaptive EQ, you can enjoy some peace in your own little world. Normally priced at $239, you can get them on sale for just $229.99. That’s a 7 percent discount off its list price!

Browse, game, and stream with the refurbished Apple iPad Air 16GB. Equipped with a 9.7″ retina display, 8MP back camera, Bluetooth 4.0, and WiFi, you can enjoy a lot of features at a great discount. Normally retailing for $499, it’s on sale for $105.99. That’s a 78 percent markdown.

This case allows you to take your AirTag on the go without having to worry about damaging it. Made with TPU and PC material, the lightweight design will keep your gear protected all day long. Plus, you can easily bind it to other things like keys or a backpack. Normally priced at $29, you can get these for just $14.95; that’s a 50 percent markdown.

Treat yourself to the refurbished iPad Pro 12.9″ 1st Gen 32GB. It offers two sets of speakers to enjoy your music, 10-hour battery life, and an Apple A9X chip so you can get everything you need to get done quickly and effectively. Normally priced at $799, you can get it at a 49 percent markdown for just $399.99.

This thinly designed refurbished iPad mini 4 allows you to take it anywhere, while the 128GB storage means you won’t have to sacrifice any of your favorite apps and media. Plus, the Apple A8 chip lets you seamlessly stream video, browse photos, and perform intensive tasks. A 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera also means your loved ones can see you in HD. Normally selling for $599, it’s on sale for just $234.99; that’s a 60 percent markdown!

Eliminate the frustration of having to choose only one device to charge at a time with this cable. The 4-in-1 comes with lightning, USB-C, micro, & Apple Watch charger connectors, so no device has to go uncharged. Plus, it’s made of top-quality TPE, nylon braided cable, and an aluminum shell, so it’s built to last. While it normally goes for $34, you can get it on sale for a 48 percent markdown at just $17.99.

This refurbished iPad mini 4 128 GB is perfect to be able to bring everything you need on the go in a super small and sleek package. Equipped with iOS 15, you can enjoy all the latest features that Apple has to offer. Plus, it’s 4G unlocked, so you can go online using your SIM. While it’s normally priced at $729, you can get it for just $289.99; that’s a 60 percent markdown.

The 9.7″ retina display on this refurbished iPad means you can enjoy all of your content in stunning detail. Plus, a 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery offers you 10 hours of battery life to make sure you get everything done that you need to. While this 128GB piece of gear usually goes for $749, you can get it on sale right now for only $310.99; that’s a 58 percent markdown.

With 2048 x 1536 resolution and a 9.7″ multi-touchscreen, you know you’re getting a beautifully clear and enjoyable picture on this refurbished iPad. The 32GB of storage is also a huge draw as it offers more than enough space for storing photos, videos, and more. Right now you can get it on sale for just $209.99.

Prices subject to change.