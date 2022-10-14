We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fitbit’s Sense is the fitness tracker company’s answer to the Apple Watch, and it’s deeply discounted at Best Buy right now. At its (digital) heart, the Fitbit Sense is designed to give you information about your health. It can track your steps, sleep, heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen level, and scan for irregular heart rhythms. All of this information is stored in the Fitbit app, which is available for iOS and Android. Use it to keep track of your progress and challenge fellow Fitbit owners to see who can take the most steps in a given timeframe. Don’t miss the chance to take advantage of this Fitbit Sense deal at Best Buy.

A big part of the Fitbit Sense’s appeal is that its health features are complemented by helpful smartwatch features. You can receive your notifications—from social media updates to text messages—on your wrist, where you can glance down and check them without touching your phone. This can prevent you from breaking your concentration while working out. You can even link the Fitbit Sense to Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant to control it using your voice.

Fitbit says the Sense’s battery can last up to six days depending on which features you use. This is very impressive given its feature set, especially when you compare it with the Apple Watch, which only lasts around 18 hours. If you’re searching for a smart watch and are primarily interested in using it to track your health, don’t skip out on this Fitbit Sense deal at Best Buy.

The best wearable deals: