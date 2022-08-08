Apple is expected to release the latest iteration of the iPad Pro in the next few months, and many have high hopes for the tablet to have some swanky features, including the M2 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, and possibly an accompanying new Apple Pencil.

With yet another iPad Pro in our midst, you might as well be ready to drop thousands on the latest version. Apple is notorious for not offering discounts, but luckily, there’s another way to score their products without spending an arm and a leg — buying refurbished. Refurbished products are basically near-mint items that have been tested to ensure they’re in working order before being returned to the market. If you want to score an iPad Pro at a heavily marked-down price, this deal on the space gray 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro is too good not to snap up.

This particular iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage for storing all your essential apps, documents, and media, a 9.7-inch Retina display for showing your favorite content in stunning detail, and a 12-megapixel camera that captures high-quality photos. It’s also equipped with a 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera, which is more than enough for video calls between friends and family or even video conferencing for work.

This iPad Pro is powered by the Apple A9X chip, which may not be as powerful as the M1 or M2, but it still makes multitasking a breeze. It also comes with a bevy of valuable features, including WiFi capability, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, two sets of stereo speakers, and a 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery that lasts up to 10 hours of surfing and streaming on a single charge.

This refurbished Apple iPad Pro normally retails for $749, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $310.99.

Prices subject to change.