We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Upgrade your tech arsenal with the small but mighty Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny Core i5, on sale for $199.99, saving you over $140 on the list price.

A recent study conducted by the Consumer Technology Association found that refurbished electronics are just as reliable as new products. This statistic proves that refurbished products can be a wise choice, especially for those on a budget. One excellent example is the Lenovo M900 Tiny. This desktop device is 128% more powerful than the first-generation Tiny and boasts impressive performance and features, making it an ideal choice for various users.

Powered by a 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6500T processor with a base clock speed of 2.5GHz, it is an impressive choice for handling demanding tasks such as video editing, programming, and running multiple applications simultaneously. The device is also equipped with 16GB of DDR4 R, ensuring smooth multitasking and enabling users to run multiple applications simultaneously without experiencing any lag or performance issues.

In addition to its powerful processing capabilities, the M900 Tiny has a 256GB SSD that provides ample storage space for your documents, media files, and applications. The solid-state drive also ensures fast boot times and quick data transfer rates, essential for modern-day computing needs.

With built-in WiFi, the M900 Tiny enables users to connect to wireless networks and access the internet without needing a physical connection. This feature is handy for users who need to work in areas where wired connections are not available or practical. It also has a small form factor, which makes it an excellent choice for users who need a powerful desktop computer that does not take up much space. The device can be easily mounted on the back of a monitor, saving valuable desk space and making it easy to move around and reposition.

Its powerful processing capabilities, compact design, and wireless connectivity make it an ideal choice for personal and professional use.

Regularly priced at $349, this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre computer is currently price-dropped to only $199.99—saving you 42%.

Prices subject to change.