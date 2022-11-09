We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Inflation anxiety is real. An NYT survey notes that nearly 9 in 10 adults worry about the continuously rising prices of goods and services, making it pretty clear that it’s an issue that affects almost everyone regardless of generation, race, or political belief.

With many experiencing a decrease in purchasing power, more and more people are choosing to be smarter with where they spend their hard-earned cash. Some are forgoing luxuries, and some even try to find alternatives for things that they actually need, like new electronics for work. Retailers have even started coming up with ways to respond to this change in purchasing decisions, with Walmart introducing a program called Walmart Restored, which offers refurbished appliances and consumer electronics.

With newer tech not dropping in price along with goods, services, gas, and utilities, buying refurbished sure sounds more appealing, especially if you’re buying a device from brands like Apple. And if it’s an iPad you’re looking to save on, this deal on a like-new iPad Pro is a no-brainer. Instead of shelling out nearly $1000 on a brand new unit, you can get this 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale for almost 50 percent off.

While this device is refurbished, it still packs the incredible power people love in iPad Pros. It boasts that A9X chip that lets you enjoy high-speed graphics processing and smooth tablet performance and a generous 256 GB of storage space that can store tons of files, photos, videos, and other media. Its 12.9-inch Retina display lets you browse and stream in crystal-clear quality, while the refined Multi-Touch technology makes even complex work as natural as touching, swiping, or writing with a pencil.

This iPad Pro also runs on iOS 14, bringing with it newer smart and security features. It can last up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge to keep up with your workday, and also offers both WiFi and 4G connectivity, so you can either go online using a SIM or connect to a wireless network.

It’s worth noting, however, that this particular unit is listed with a grade “B” rating, meaning it may have light scuffing on the body. But what’s a few barely noticeable cosmetic marks if you can get the device for a fraction of what you’d pay buying new?

This refurbished iPad Pro usually retails for $949, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $509.99.

Prices subject to change.