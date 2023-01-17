We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When it comes to great-looking and great-performing pieces of technology, Apple always seems to be at the forefront. From different OS features to stylish iPhones and MacBooks, there is no shortage of innovations coming from the brand that provide customers with an overall great experience.

One product that is particularly popular, and with good reason, is the iPad. If you have had your eye on an iPad but haven’t purchased one because they were out of your budget, you are in luck. Right now you can get the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 1st Gen in gold for a hugely discounted rate.

With a 12.9″ retina display, this iPad lets you browse and stream all of your media more clearly. Additionally, an A9X chip offers you high-speed graphics processing and smoother performance, leaving you with an experience that is functional and enjoyable. Plus, 256GB storage means that you’ll have plenty of space for files, photos, and videos, while Bluetooth capabilities allow you to connect to other devices with ease. And with 10 hours of battery life, you’ll have more than enough time to use this iPad for your entire workday.

Due to all of its features and its sleek design, the iPad Pro 12.9″ has received plenty of praise since its creation. According to Digital Trends, the size of it is great, because, “Reading magazines, comics, or visual news stories on the big screen is preferable because you can really enjoy the graphics.” PC Mag also had some nice things to say about the display, stating “The 12.9-inch, 2,732-by-2,048 display, at 264 pixels per inch, looks great at arm’s length, and it’s stunningly bright and anti-reflective.”

Right now you can get yourself a refurbished iPad Pro 12.9″ 1st Gen in gold for $509.99. That’s a markdown of 46 percent from its $949 retail price.

