The iPad has long been one of the most popular tablets on the market. Complete with not just amazing functionality, but a beautiful, clean aesthetic. It’s practically an essential device in the modern digital age. Carrying most of your technological needs in one device, the iPad may allow you to increase productivity and decrease your stress.

Getting an iPad is certainly worth the investment, but it may be a little too steep for your wallet. Instead of getting a brand-new device, consider a refurbished one. The refurbished iPad Air is an excellent choice. Work, play, browse, or stream on an iPad anywhere with a wireless network or mobile phone hotspot for only $139.99, down from $500 through Feb. 23.

The iPad Air, small but mighty

The iPad Air weighs just one pound and that compact size is a great balance of portability and usability. Featuring an A7 chip and 1GB of RAM, the iPad Air allows you to flawlessly multitask and switch between apps.

You will have 16GB of storage for all your files, photos, and videos, which are easy to view on the 9.7-inch touchscreen. The battery life may last up to ten hours so you won’t need to worry about it dying in the middle of working or watching a movie.

The camera features on the iPad Air are impressive. With an 8MP iSight camera, you can take beautiful pictures utilizing a Five Element Lens, Hybrid IR filter, video stabilization, face detection, and HDR capabilities. Connect to your favorite wireless headphones or other devices with Bluetooth 4.0.

Less money, less environmental waste

Refurbished devices allow you to save money without compromising on quality. They are restored to a completely functional condition and you can be satisfied knowing you are also helping the environment by reusing a device instead of purchasing a new one. This tablet has a grade “B” rating, meaning it may have light scuffs, scratches, or dents on the body, but is fully functional. The black case included with your purchase can conveniently cover up any of these imperfections.

Normally retailing for $499, you can purchase this refurbished iPad Air for just $139.99, no coupon needed—that’s a savings of more than 70%. Act fast because this deal ends on Feb. 23.

