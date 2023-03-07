We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are tons of really excellent high-end gaming headsets out there on the market, but they can cost as much as a full console if you want all the bells and whistles. If you just want a comfortable, reliable, headset for smack-talking your friends, however, you can’t beat Amazon’s current deal on the Steel Series Arctis 1 for just $21 (down from $50).

This is a wired headset that’s designed to work primarily with the Xbox Series X/S and the Xbox One. Because it uses a standard 3.5mm connector, however, it’ll work with just about any Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, or gaming PC. Despite its low price, Steel Series says it still provides the same “signature soundscape” as other higher-end models in the line.

A steel-reinforced headband makes the whole headset durable and resilient, so even if you chuck it at the ground after a particularly egregious Overwatch elimination, you probably won’t have to replace it. The noise-canceling microphone easily detaches if you want to take these out and use them as regular headphones.

All that aside, this Steel Series Arctis 1 deal means you’re looking at a quality gaming headset from a reputable manufacturer for less than the price of a fancy new set of Fortnite skins. You can’t argue with that.