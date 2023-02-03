We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Psst! Valentine’s Day is almost here. While giving flowers to our loved ones is a popular go-to, why settle for any old bouquet when you can provide something unique and special? The La Charmante Trio Package from Chounette helps you elevate your gift-giving skills by providing a bundle of roses that lasts a lot more than just a few days. Even better, the set is now price-dropped to only $29.99—including shipping.

The French word chounette symbolizes love and affection, the core concept behind the Chounette company name. The brand specializes in preserving luxury roses in a way that emphasizes care and endearment, similar to the fondness you want to exude to your favorite individual. Studies have shown that flowers help elevate our moods, so why not give preserved roses that last 365 days and more to fortify that feeling day after day?

The intoxicating bundle includes three stunning solitaire white long-lasting roses, each specially curated in a 2-inch round black box. The petite size of the arrangements makes them the perfect decorative piece for any setting, whether on a mantel, a bedside table, a dining table, or even a desk at work.

You also won’t have to worry about lining up at a flower shop or dealing with the hassle of finding the perfect bouquet. Chounette delivers the La Charmante Trio Package directly to your doorstep anywhere in the continental US (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico). This is a voucher deal, so you will want to select a delivery date for at least 1 or 2 days before you need them.

Regularly priced at $85, the Chounette La Charmante Preserved Rose Set of 3 is now only $29.99—saving you 65% with no coupon code required. This unique and affordable bouquet shows your loved one how much you care (and also makes a fantastic gift for yourself). But hurry, this offer ends Feb. 6.

