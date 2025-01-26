Stop spending so much money on streaming services

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Streaming was supposed to save us from expensive cable prices. It doesn’t seem to be working out that way: new streaming services launch constantly and the existing ones keep raising their prices. Keeping up with TV shows and movies is getting to be very expensive.

It doesn’t have to be, though. There are all kinds of ways you can stay entertained, even stay current, without putting half your paycheck toward Netflix, Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, Disney+, AppleTV+, and every other streaming service. Here are a few tips for anyone looking to spend less on streaming TV shows and movies.

Only pay for one streaming service at a time

There are only so many hours in every day. There are thousands of hours of entertainment on every streaming service. So why pay for more than one at a time?

We’ve talked about how to save money by jumping between streaming services, and it’s a pretty simple idea: only pay for one streaming service at a time. You can think of this as a sort of entertainment grazing: If you’re paying for Netflix, watch Netflix. When you get sick of the shows on that service cancel your subscription and start paying for another one.

Will you always be able to watch exactly the thing you want to? No. Will there always be something to watch, and will you get to watch everything you want to eventually? Yes. And it’s a lot easier on your budget than constantly paying for every streaming service when you’re pretty much only watching one of them right now.

Buy actual Blu-Rays or DVDs if you constantly re-watch a show

This might feel a bit retro, granted, but there are good reasons to still buy DVDs and Blu-Rays. Maybe, for example, there are a few shows you constantly re-watch, and those shows are the only reason you pay for a particular streaming service. It might feel, at first glance, that paying a monthly fee is cheaper than buying a box set.

Peacock, for example, owes at least some of its existence to dedicated fans of The Office who re-watch it constantly. That might be worth $9 a month with ads or $14 a month without to you, but you can buy the entire series on DVD for around $50. That’s less than four months of ad-free Peacock. Buying physical media also ensures that you’ll be able to keep watching a show after it’s pull from a streaming service. Basically, if you really love a show, it’s probably worth owning.

Get an antenna

Major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and PBS in the United States broadcast over the air. There are broadcast channels almost everywhere on earth, actually, whose signals are completely free. All you need is an antenna.

This might be obvious to some readers, granted, but I find that people who grew up with cable don’t necessarily realize it. Depending on where you live, you can simply plug an antenna into your TV and get all of the major networks. Now, the major networks aren’t what they used to be, but they still have a lot to offer: sports, news, dramas, and sitcoms.

Now, antennas aren’t perfect: sometimes the signal cuts out. When modern HD broadcasts do work, though, they’re crystal clear. What kind of antenna to buy depends on where you live. Not sure where to start? Check out our list of the best TV antennas.

Don’t forget about your local library

We’ve talked about subscriptions you can cancel by going to the library and streaming might be one of them. Most libraries have an extensive collection of TV shows and movies, either on hand or that you can request from other branches. I’m talking about DVDs, Blu-Rays, and in some cases even free access to streaming video. This is obviously going to vary from library to library, but take a trip to check out your local branch and ask the librarian what they offer. You might be surprised.

Use Plex or a similar service

We’ve talked about how to stream your personal video collection to any device using an application called Plex. Jellyfin is a good free and open source alternative. Either way, these applications let you build your own Netflix alternative using your own media collection.

This is going to take some work. You will need to rip your physical media collection onto a computer or NAS. You also might take the time to hook up a tuner card and an antenna, so you can record live TV. When it’s all set up, you will be able to watch all of your shows and movies on any device you own—your phone, your tablet, your computer, and your smart TVs. It’s a bit of work to set up, granted, but once you do there’s no ongoing monthly subscription.