The Leatherman Wave Alpha multitool review: A fantastic blade and scissors you might actually use

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Multitool scissors have a well-earned bad reputation. They’re typically small, thin, and struggle to reliably cut a Slim Jim, let alone a stubborn tarp or zip tie. For the Wave Alpha multitool, however, Leatherman has taken the scissors a lot more seriously. The company says these scissors have the longest cutting surface of any tool in its pliers-based lineup, and after carrying the Wave Alpha as my daily tool, I believe it.

They are also not the only upgrade. The Wave Alpha is Leatherman’s attempt to take its most popular multitool and rebuild it with better materials and a higher-end experience overall. Those upgrades come with a hefty price tag, but the 25-year warranty and lifetime knife sharpening soften the blow. If you don’t mind the investment, this is one of the best all-around multitools you can put in your pocket.

Pros The full-size scissors are the best I’ve used on any multitool.

The MagnaCut blade holds its edge and shrugs off rust.

A thumb stud opens the blade one-handed.

The shaped, grippy G10 handle stays comfortable during long jobs.

It carries a 25-year warranty plus free MagnaCut sharpening. Cons It ships without a pocket clip or sheath at $200.

It costs $80 more than the Wave+.

Leatherman dropped the rulers that the older Wave had.

It feels stiff out of the box, and the inner tools need two hands.

There is no serrated-blade option.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Price $199.95 Tools 16 Knife blade CPM MagnaCut steel, reverse tanto, 2.89 in. Other tools 420HC stainless steel Handle Contoured G10 scales Closed length 4.04 in. Open length 6.25 in. Weight 8.26 oz. (234 g) Colors Obsidian black, Cascadia green, Canyonland orange Warranty 25-year limited

The verdict: Buy it if you carry a multitool daily and can stomach the price, because the comfort, the scissors, and the MagnaCut blade earn the upgrade over a cheaper Wave. The Wave Alpha is the nicest full-size Leatherman I have carried, and the fact that I enjoy pulling it out of my pocket is not nothing for a tool I reach for every day. Just remember to add a clip to your order.

What you’re actually buying

The Wave Alpha is a full-size, pliers-based multitool with 16 tools, and it sits at the top of Leatherman’s Wave family at $199.95. That is $80 more than the Wave+, which covers a lot of the same ground for $120. The money goes to two places: a knife blade made from CPM MagnaCut steel, and those plus-sized scissors. Everything else is a refinement of the Wave formula that has been around for nearly 30 years, so if you’re already familiar with the line, it’s not a vast departure.

The MagnaCut blade is sharp and sturdy Stan Horaczek

Only the main knife blade is MagnaCut. If you’re not an expert on knife steel, MagnaCut is a powder-made stainless that metallurgist Larrin Thomas introduced in 2021 to beat an old compromise: most steels that hold a sharp edge and resist rust tend to get brittle. MagnaCut gets around that by building its hard, wear-resistant particles out of vanadium and niobium instead of chromium, which leaves the chromium free to fight corrosion across the whole blade. In practice, you get a blade that keeps its edge, shrugs off rust, and does not chip easily. The pliers, wire cutters, drivers, saw, and the rest of the Wave Alpha are still ordinary 420HC stainless with protective coatings. That is not a knock; it is just worth knowing you are paying premium-steel money for one premium-steel blade, not a tool machined entirely from the good stuff.

In the hand

I’ve scraped enough knuckles to know that ergonomics are important when it comes to tools. The G10 handle scales are shaped, not flat. They swell into the palm and dip into a valley right where your thumb lands to open the outside tools. The texture has enough bite that the tool does not slide around when your hands are dirty or wet, and the whole thing tucks into a grip in a way the old stamped-steel Wave never did. When I was cranking on a stubborn screw, the handle spread the load across my palm instead of digging a line into it.

While the colors may not be important to the most pragmatic users, I do appreciate a tool that looks good. After all, I have to see it every day. The bright orange color makes it easy to see in most circumstances, including when I dropped it in some taller grass during testing. A knife isn’t very useful if you lose it.

Just imagine a clip on there. Stan Horaczek

The G10 does add a little width and weight. The Wave Alpha runs about 8.3 ounces, a touch heavier and wider than the older Wave, though it never felt like a brick in my pocket. It also feels sturdy to the point of being stiff. It’ll loosen over time, as they all do.

Putting it to work

Most importantly, the scissors cut like real scissors. It handled cardboard, packaging, and a stray thread on a jacket, the everyday cutting where the old Wave’s tiny internal scissors always felt like a compromise. On the Wave Alpha they are a headline feature, not a box to check. I spend several hours per week at a clothing donation center and I used the scissors for everything from breaking down boxes and cutting twine to trimming a nail I broke on a pair of jeans. They performed well across the board.

The knife is the other star. The MagnaCut blade is a reverse tanto that came razor sharp and has stayed that way, and MagnaCut’s real advantages are edge retention and corrosion resistance rather than raw toughness. The knife community’s standard caution is that it can trade a little toughness for that edge, so I did some light batonning to start a fire and watched for trouble. It held up fine. I would not go splitting seasoned logs with a folding multitool blade, but for camp tasks it did the job and came away undamaged.

These scissors are better than other multitool scissors. Stan Horaczek

The blade also gets a proper thumb stud now, and it is a real improvement over the old notch. The notch always asked you to fish a fingernail into a groove. The stud lets me flick the blade open with my thumb in one motion, which is how a knife I reach for a dozen times a day should work.

Tool access is good, not great. The outside tools open one-handed, but getting into everything takes two hands, and paired with that out-of-the-box stiffness, deployment is not as quick as some other Leathermans I have used. The rest of the kit does what you expect: the pliers are solid, the saw is thinner than older versions and cuts with a bit less effort, and Leatherman swapped the inside scissors of the old tool for a beefier awl. If you have ever tried to build a pocket toolkit you actually use, this is a strong core.

I really like the bit driver with the replaceable bit. A multitool feels incomplete without one at this point, and I’m glad it made the cut here.

What’s missing?

For $200, the Wave Alpha ships with the tool and a quick-reference card, and that is the whole box. There is no sheath and no pocket clip, which is a real miss. You are handing over $200 and then being asked to buy a $15 clip to carry the thing the way most people want to. Sure, you get to choose the specific clip or sheath you want, but it would be nice if it was ready to rock right out of the box.

The other quiet subtraction is the rulers. The old Wave had imperial and metric scales machined into the interior spine, and the Wave Alpha drops them. I did not miss them often, but I noticed when I reached for one and it was gone, and enough owners have flagged it that it is worth knowing before you buy.

The upside on the ownership math is real, though. Leatherman backs the tool with a 25-year limited warranty, and because this blade is MagnaCut, it qualifies for the company’s free sharpening service. Read the fine print on that one: the sharpening covers the non-serrated MagnaCut edge and does not cover a chipped or broken blade. Still, free professional sharpening for the life of a knife you carry daily is a nice thing to have on the table.

So, who should carry the Leatherman Wave Alpha?

Buy the Wave Alpha if you carry a multitool every day and you value how it feels in your hand and how well the knife and scissors cut. This is the comfortable, do-everything tool, and the two upgrades you are paying for are the two tools most people actually reach for.

Skip it if you mostly need pliers and a driver, and you balk at the price. The Wave+ gives you the same basic tool set and the same warranty for $120, and you will not miss MagnaCut if you are cutting open boxes and tightening cabinet hinges. If one-handed speed is your priority, Leatherman’s Free platform swings open faster than the Wave Alpha does.

This ends up being a strong pick for anyone who wants versatility and durability without a hyper-specific need.