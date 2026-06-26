If you want to keep mosquitoes away, you want to keep Thermacell repellents close, and Amazon has them on sale for a limited time

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Earlier this year, we visited Thermacell’s Science & Research Center, where mosquitoes are reared in a synthetic swamp for study. And we’ll have lots to share about that fascinating facility and the future of spatial repellents late next week. But more mosquitoes is the opposite of what most people want when they’re outdoors, and this is the time people want to be outside, so this is the best time to stock up on Thermacell products, which create an on-demand, unscented DEET-free zone of protection from blood-thirsty bugs. Whether you’re on the patio, at the campsite, or in a tree stand, Thermacell has options on sale during Amazon Prime Deal Days 2026. As always, Prime pricing can shift fast, so grab what looks good before the discounts are gone. And an account is required, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that covers you through the main event, which ends soon.

Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio Max Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller $43.99 (was $54.99) If you love your backyard but hate mosquito bites, this is the best buy, 20% off Thermacell See It

Mosquitoes aren’t waiting for an invitation to ruin a patio party, but an E-ZoneGuard mosquito repeller lets them know when it’s time to leave. This protective orb sets up a 20-foot zone with a 36-hour fluid cartridge and a 12-hour battery, so it can outlast your backyard bash. Then just tuck it back on its rechargeable base for the next night. You can host a dinner, not be the buffet. No citronella candle needed. Closing time, mosquitoes; you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.

Thermacell Fuel-ZoneGuard Mosquito Portable Repeller $17.08 (was $21.99) If you’re going into the woods and want mosquitoes to go away, look no further, 22% off Thermacell See It

Take protection anywhere you go, picnic table to campfire, without the need for sticky sprays or smoky coils. It’s what you need if you’ve got the itch to hang outside without being itchy.

Thermacell Tick Control Tubes—12 Per Box $34.99 (was $49.99) Because mosquitoes aren’t the only disease carrier you want to avoid when it’s warm, 30% off Thermacell See It

Mosquitoes are the problem you hear, and hear about, the most. But ticks are a stealth problem you don’t want to ignore. These tubes are filled with treated nesting material that mice carry back to their hideouts to target the ticks out in the grass, where they start. If you’ve got a cabin in the woods, or just a big yard, these are the smart seasonal stock-up

Best Thermacell mosquito repellent products and refill deals