Getting together all the gear you need to leave the comfort of your own home can sometimes be as tiring as a workout, and waiting around for a bike to open up at the gym makes it even more annoying. Instead, take advantage of Sportneer’s Labor Day sale and turn your street bike into a cycling machine with the Sportneer Fluid Bike Trainer Stand, on sale for $139.29, down from $199.

The Fluid Bike Trainer Stand holds your bike in place for safety and allows you to mimic a real bike ride—the harder you pedal, the more resistance you’ll face. A noise-reduction wheel makes workouts quiet, lowering friction to extend the life of your bike tires for maximum riding time. Assembly and disassembly only take a few minutes. The compact frame folds to 25.2 x 24 x 7.9 inches for easy storage, which means no more workout equipment standing out like a sore thumb in the living room.

If you’d like to add some resistance to yoga or pilates, Sportneer has its line of 3.5-pound ankle weights on sale for $22.49 with the code CDV910. Each weight comes with five removable sand packets weighing 0.6 pounds each, allowing you to customize the weight depending on the workout.

No workout is complete without some recovery. The Sportneer Elite D9 Percussive Massage Gun (one of our favorites) can help give your muscles some love after a ride, run, flow, or flex thanks to its six changeable heads and six vibration modes—it’s on sale for $95.99 with the code CDV920.

Ready to stretch your budget while you stretch your limits? If you’d like to finally hop on the Peleton hype, the company is now selling its famous cycling bike on Amazon, alongside many accessories and apparel.

If you’re looking to level up your workout experience, prep for cardio with Tailwind Nutrition’s Endurance Fuel powder, and get some protein in your body after with its Recovery Mix. Take a stretch on this Gaiam yoga mat and roll out your muscles with a foam roller that’s 80 percent off right now (though if you need deeeeep tissue recovery, the ROLL R8+ is an intensively engineered, activating experience). Finally, get started on your weights collection with this set of Neoprene dumbells, and keep an exercise ball handy to change up your push-ups and crunches.

You’ll be adding more plates to your adjustable dumbbells in no time.