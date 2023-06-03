We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and things are heating up outside and online because it’s one of the top times of the year to save on the best mattresses. Memorial Day Weekend is also in our rearview, but extended sales can help you sleep easy, knowing you saved hundreds off the premium price of restorative rest … but only if you act fast.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling $749.30 – $1,998.80 w/ code MEMORIAL25 (Was $999 – $2,665)

If you want to beat the heat with a deal you can’t beat, now’s the time to “add to cart” the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress. Take the pressure off your joints and degrees off your body with a GlacioTex cover and thermal-regulating foam, supported by premium steel coils. Side sleepers will appreciate the medium firmness body contouring, which can be amplified with an optional pillow top. While you’re crafting the perfect bedroom set, save on a chunky knit weighted blanket to keep you cozy and calm, no longer anxious about whether you’re getting the absolute coolest price possible on a refreshing night’s sleep.

Keep more in your wallet while keeping your spine aligned with a mattress from bed-in-a-box pioneers Casper. Save 20% on all mattresses, from the new entry-level Casper Signature Foam to the Wave Hybrid Snow (which a staff member found revitalizing). However, that flagship is nearly $3,000 on sale, while the new Casper Snow mattress features some of the same technology—including HeatDelete Bands, Phase Change Material, and a CoolTouch Cover, plus airflow-friendly foam in ergonomic zones—and offers it for a grand less. Not too soft and not too firm, balanced in temperature regulation, support, and motion isolation—sounds like a Goldilocks mattress. You can also get 20% off all pillows and sheets, plus 10% off everything else.

Wipe the crusties from your eyes and check out more dreamy deals: