Throwing a party for the neighborhood takes a lot of power—sometimes your home’s outlets aren’t enough. Or maybe you’re throwing together a throwdown in a park or pasture. The WGen7500DF dual-fuel generator from Westinghouse can help, and it’s on sale for $707.80, 25 percent off of its $949 retail price.

We’ve included the Westinghouse iGen4500DF in our best dual-fuel generators list, so we’re confident in the brand and the WGen7500DF’s performance. It has an 11-hour runtime to power the DJ’s portable PA for day-long dancing, with seven plugs to pump whatever components you have. Choose from gasoline or propane for fuel, and turn it from your grill station with the included electric start remote. A hardened-steel frame with roll bars, a foam grip handle, and wheels let you transport the generator when the party’s over. EPA and And, you can also use it to power your home in an outage when you’re not using it for entertaining.

The WGen7500DF is EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant, so you can rest easy about your environmental impact. However, if you’re looking to be more sustainable, there are other options available.

When it comes to inverter generators, we’re fans of the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station, which happens to be on sale for $2,099, $200 off its retail price. It’s also our overall best solar generator. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly solar option, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 is on sale for $299.99, down from its $349.99 retail price.

Whatever generator you decide to buy, don’t wait to click “add to cart”—it’s bound to disappear like a pile of burgers fresh off the grill.