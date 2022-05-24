A good night’s sleep is important to every process in the body. A bad mattress—and many restless nights because of it—can impact that important process and how we go about our day-to-day. However, now is the perfect time to purchase a new mattress on Amazon, which is offering up to 20-percent off of Casper mattress products and more for Memorial Day.

For example, a Queen-sized Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, our best hybrid mattress pick, is on sale for $1,440.75 (usually $1,695). That’s 15-percent more you’ll keep in your bank account while you keep your spine aligned thanks to soft foam around the shoulders and firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back. A similarly sized Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid is on sale for $1,950.75 (usually $2,295). A Queen Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid is on sale for $2,315.28 (usually $2,895). And the Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Snow—this time in a King (and a mattress we loved)—is on sale for $3,195 (usually $3,995).

Casper mattresses don’t include ozone-depleting chemicals and phthalates, with foams tested for low Volatile Organic Compound emissions for indoor air quality. This means you can have peace of mind about your environmental footprint while counting sheep.

If you need a new mattress, you probably also need a new bed frame—if you have one at all. Thankfully, this ZINUS SmartBaseEuro Slats bed frame is on sale for more than 50-percent off. If you’re looking to level up the bed frame game, this LUCID Adjustable Bed Base—with massage features, Bluetooth compatibility, head and foot incline, and dual USB charging stations—is 30-percent off.

Sure, you could just get a mattress pad for the Queen mattress from your parent’s basement that might be older than you. However, everyone knows that your Queen mattress is from your parent’s basement and is older than you. You’re a grown-up now, with grown-up money, and a grown-up sense of what a good deal means—we’re begging you to get a new mattress (air mattresses are great for the occasional guest, but you deserve better).