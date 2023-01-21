When it comes to technology that is customizable and sleek, Apple has been at the forefront for quite some time. Outside of the beautiful designs of the company’s products, the technology also offers many practical and helpful uses as well. The one drawback for people who are considering an Apple product is often the price tag.

If you are looking to purchase something from Apple but are intimidated by the price, you are in luck. Right now you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Mini for just $415.99.

The Apple iPad Mini 5th Gen features a 7.9″ retina display and can show up to 3.1 million pixels at 326ppi thanks to its native resolution of 2048 x 1536. With 64GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space to download and save photos, videos, and other files. Additionally, the LED-backlit display offers a great space to browse, stream, or even game on the crystal clear screen. And if you’re someone who wants to use it with data, this device has been unlocked so you can set it up with a cellular data plan in addition to its Wi-Fi compatibility. Finally, a 10-hour battery life means that you’ll be able to take it on the go without worrying that it won’t make it through the day.

It comes as no surprise with all of these features that this device has received praise from both the industry and verified purchasers. According to TechRadar, “The iPad mini 2019 is Apple’s most totable iPad, and it’s deceptively powerful for its small size.” A verified customer loves it for a slew of features, saying, “The cameras can be used to take glorious pictures and videos. I can also use my Apple pen with it. Apple outdid themselves with this model.”

Right now you can get this refurbished 64GB 5th Gen iPad Mini in space gray for just $415.99. That’s marked down 7 percent from its regular $449 price.

Prices subject to change.