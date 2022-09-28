We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Apple products always keep people on the edge of their seats, and they have for quite some time. Specifically, hardly any product has garnered as much attention and acclaim as the iPad. Known for its portability and convenience, hundreds of millions of them have been sold over the years.

Right now, you can choose from two refurbished iPads at discounted rates as a part of our Refurbished Event, which is running through 9/30. The refurbished iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB and iPad Pro 9.7″ 128GB, both in space gray, are available for over 50 percent off of their regular prices.

Equipped with 9.7 inch Retina display, you can view all of your content in stunning deal with the refurbished iPad Pro 32 GB and refurbished iPad Pro 128GB. Additionally, both offer 12MP iSight/5MP FaceTime HD cameras so you can take pictures of everything you enjoy while on the go. Also, 10 hours of battery life ensure that these iPads are good to go all day long for all of your needs, such as internet browsing, surfing, and game playing.

The Apple iPad Pro 9.7 has no shortage of positive reviews both from customers and outlets as well. TechRadar enjoyed the natural adjustability in the display, stating, “It was the first to tout True Tone display technology that adapts to my environment by subtly adjusting the white balance, and there’s a much wider color gamut behind its anti-reflective coated glass.” CNET was not shy in describing how they felt about it, saying, “I love the iPad Pro 9.7. It’s my favorite iPad” and referring to it as “The best iPad ever.”

Right now you can purchase the refurbished iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB in space gray for $225.99. That’s marked down 62 percent from its $599 retail price. For those who need more space, the refurbished iPad Pro 9.7″ in space gray is also available in in a 128 GB option for $310.99. That’s marked down 58 percent from its MSRP of $749 as a part of our Refurbished Event running through 9/30.

Prices subject to change.