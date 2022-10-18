We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple is known for making sleek and innovative products. And people who love the brand will do anything to get the most out of its devices. Because of its mass popularity, Apple is able to charge a premium for its products. So when a sale on Apple products is available, it’s always worth making the most of it.

Right now you can purchase a refurbished Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB and accessories for a 60 percent discount as a part of our Apple Day campaign, which is running from now through Oct. 21. Be sure to hurry, because these prices won’t be around forever!

The iPad mini 4, 128GB comes with iOS 15 pre-installed and a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor, equipping you with all the right tools to get things done. Plus an 8MP iSight camera and a 1.2 MP FaceTime camera mean you’ll be able to enjoy your photos and your video chatting in great quality. It’s also 4G unlocked, so you can go online with your SIM, and it has 128GB so you can download your favorite media with plenty of space. Finally, the super thin design makes it a great option to bring with you on the go. This bundle also includes tempered glass, a snap-on case, and a charger.

There’s no shortage of praise from verified customers who have bought this refurbished iPad. One 5-star reviewer was happy about the price, saying, “This was a great price for a mini iPad. It meets all of our expectations and [we] have been using it regularly.” Another verified customer was happy about the shape of the refurbished product and what it accomplished, stating, “The iPad was delivered earlier than expected and arrived in great condition. Great solution for our needs.”

Right now you can get the refurbished iPad mini 4 128GB for just $289.99. That’s over a 60 percent discount from its $729 list price. But hurry, because this deal will only be around until Oct. 21.

Prices subject to change.