Enjoy a versatile audio experience from anywhere with these Open Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones, available in blue for only $33.99 (reg. $79) with no coupon required.

Many of us love to take our music or podcasts on the move, and there are plenty of portable audio options to consider these days. Rather than circle back to the same old thing, consider an innovative pair of portable headphones that let you soak in the sounds you love without limiting your interaction with life around you.

You can find that perfect balance in the form of Open Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones, which are currently discounted to only $33.99 (reg. $79) in blue with no coupon necessary for a limited time.

That’s nearly 60 percent savings on a product that carries a rating of four out of five on our store based on verified reviews, including one from July 2023 that reads, “The headphones work better than expected for the price and are perfect for my purposes. … I like them and may get another pair.”

These headphones allow you to listen to favorite tunes or in-person discussions without needing to mess with wires or buttons. This can be particularly impactful for moving through airports, walking, and running through crowded areas, as users will maintain ambient sound awareness for traffic sounds or emergency alerts even while playing audio.

Extremely light and Bluetooth compatible with Android or iOS, these headphones are a great complement to any workout routine, can be used to answer phone calls, and provide IPX6 water resistance. You’ll enjoy a secure fit without the frustrating feel of an earbud jostling around inside your ear.

Plus, you can go far without fuss thanks to a battery life that lasts through six hours of continuous listening.

Maximize your audio experience no matter where the day takes you, all while remaining free to interact with the world, by purchasing these Open Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones (colored blue) for only $33.99 (reg. $79).

