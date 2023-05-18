Get two Ryobi batteries and a free power tool for $99 right now at Home Depot
Get anything from an impact driver to a $189 belt sander completely free.
Once you buy into a power tool system, you can never have too many backups to power the tools. That’s especially true with a company like Ryobi. Its One+ 18V batteries are compatible with nearly 300 different cordless tools and devices. Right now at Home Depot, you can get two 18V 4Ah, a charger, and a power tool of your choice for $99. That’s an impressive deal and a great way to ensure no unexpected pause in your latest project.
Note: You have to make sure you add the free item to your cart at the same time as the battery bundle. There’s a box right under the price on the product pages that says “Free gift with purchase,” and that’s where you pick your free power tool.
ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit (Includes a free power tool of your choice)
Ryobi
This deal typically only rolls around once yearly or so, and just the batteries alone for $99 is a pretty solid value. However, when you buy this package, you can choose from a long list of tools and get one completely free. Here’s the list currently available, as well as their normal prices:
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. x 18 in. Belt Sander $189
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver $59
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 10 in. Variable Speed Random Orbit Buffer $59
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-1/4 in. Planer $119
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-3/8 in. Multi-Material Plunge Saw $99
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8 in. 4-Position Ratchet $99
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8 in. Impact Wrench $99
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder $59
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 1/2 in. Circular Saw $69
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander $59
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Fixed Base Router $99
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Flexible LED Clamp Light $39
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 in. Fan $59
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Jig Saw $69
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Tool $79
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Power Scrubber $69
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Precision Rotary Tool $49
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw $79
- ONE+ 18V Cordless VERSE Clamp Speaker 2-Pack $99
- ONE+ 18V Hybrid 20-Watt LED Work Light $89
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2 pack) $99
This is a great chance to get a tool you need, replace a tool that’s getting old, or get something you’ve never tried using before. Never used a planer? Now’s your chance.
More Home Depot power tool deals
Once you’ve taken advantage of the free Ryobi tool, here are some other power tool deals to peruse:
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag $149 (was $417)
- ONE+ 18V 12-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $599 (was $808)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $99 (was $189)
- 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 5.0 Ah Battery and Charger $499 (was $799)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag $169 (was $229)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (7-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag $499 (was $999)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 8-Piece Kit Drill/ Impact Drvr/ Circ Saw/ Recip Saw/ Sander/ Impact Wrench/ Blower/ Light 3.0Ah $379 (was $579)
- 20V XR Cordless 3 in. Angle Grinder and 20V MAX POWERSTACK Compact Battery Starter Kit $179 (was $338)
- ATOMIC 20V Max Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit with 2.0Ah Battery, Charger and Bag $99 (was $159)
- 18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit with (3) Batteries, Charger, and Bag with 18V 18-Gauge Brad Nailer $499 (was $789)