We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Once you buy into a power tool system, you can never have too many backups to power the tools. That’s especially true with a company like Ryobi. Its One+ 18V batteries are compatible with nearly 300 different cordless tools and devices. Right now at Home Depot, you can get two 18V 4Ah, a charger, and a power tool of your choice for $99. That’s an impressive deal and a great way to ensure no unexpected pause in your latest project.

Note: You have to make sure you add the free item to your cart at the same time as the battery bundle. There’s a box right under the price on the product pages that says “Free gift with purchase,” and that’s where you pick your free power tool.

ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit (Includes a free power tool of your choice)

This deal typically only rolls around once yearly or so, and just the batteries alone for $99 is a pretty solid value. However, when you buy this package, you can choose from a long list of tools and get one completely free. Here’s the list currently available, as well as their normal prices:

This is a great chance to get a tool you need, replace a tool that’s getting old, or get something you’ve never tried using before. Never used a planer? Now’s your chance.

More Home Depot power tool deals

Once you’ve taken advantage of the free Ryobi tool, here are some other power tool deals to peruse: