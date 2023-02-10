We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nowadays, watches today don’t just tell time—they can track your steps, play music, and even tell you your pulse. If you’re shopping for someone who raises your heart rate, Garmin has you covered with its fitness watches on sale just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The biggest deal we saw in this sweet Garmin deal was on the fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition, which is $400 off from its OG $799.99 price.

Don’t discount it for being “last year’s model”—this watch still holds up to its adventure watch competition, thanks to its 16-day battery life and support for multiple global navigation systems like GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. Combined with preloaded TOPO maps, barometric altimeter, and dedicated activity profiles for different sports, you have a watch made for adventure with your favorite buddy, platonic or romantic.

If you’re looking to gift something that blends into everyday life, consider the Lily or vívomove models. The Lily—on sale for $149.99, down from $199.99—complements your look with stylish leather or silicon bands. However, this watch isn’t just a pretty face, thanks to a built-in pulse oximeter, hydration tracker, and connected sports apps. The vívomove—also on sale for $149.99—is for those who want a less pronounced face like the Lily, but are looking for something with a wider band. It also features an analog look with smart features, like sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and activity profiles.

These are Valentine’s-exclusive deals, meaning they’ll disappear once Cupid has packed his bags and goes back to the heart-shaped arrow factory to prep for next year, so act fast.

Here are other Garmin fitness watch deals that move us: