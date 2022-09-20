These 9 refurbished Apple products are available at surprisingly low prices

We know you’re always on the lookout for the next big thing from Apple. Considering the wide range of products, staying updated with the latest devices can become pretty tricky, and quite expensive.

During our Refurbished Event, which lasts through Sept. 30, a collection of products is available at surprisingly low prices. No coupons are necessary to save. Continue reading for a review of these limited-time offers.

Equipped with Intel Turbo Boost Technology to ensure efficient energy usage. Explore high-quality movies and images with Intel HD Graphics 6000.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished) for $265.99 (reg. $599).

Record impressive multimedia content that features 1080p resolution. Take it on the go with up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Get the Apple iPad Mini 2, 16GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) for $174.99 (reg. $300).

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this iPad features 9.7″ retina display serves up streaming media in high-quality detail. An entire GB of RAM allows users to multitask with confidence.

Get the Apple iPad Air 16GB – Space Gray (Grade B Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) Bundle for $105.99 (reg. $499).

Gain six hours of battery power with each charge and take advantage of this product’s immense flash storage space. This product simplifies the process file storing and sharing, allowing you to get tasks done.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 11.6″ Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) for $282.99 (reg. $899).

A fully laminated display is backlit by powerful LED lights and features touch-sensitive retina display. Transfer files wirelessly via WiFi and Bluetooth, making this a great asset for school or work.

Get the Apple iPad Air 3rd Gen 10.5″ 64GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: WiFi Only) + Accessories Bundle for $349.99 (reg. $409).

It may be a relatively small package, but this product essentially puts the power of a PC in the palm of your hand. It is 4G unlocked and features a front-facing FaceTime HD camera, with accessories that include pre-installed tempered glass and a plastic case.

Get the Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle for $289.99 (reg. $729).

A sleek design packs ample storage for software, apps, music, movies, photos and more. With 10 hours of battery life, explore and stream throughout the day without worry.

Get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) for $310.99 (reg. $749).

This device comes with what you need for work and leisure, including a MagSafe charger, a 720p FaceTime camera, WiFi connectivity, and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities. Users will love its sharp 1440 x 900 images.

Get the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) for $250 (reg. $1,199).

Take advantage of the speed produced by this device’s Apple A8 processor and accomplish large tasks from a small device that travels easily. Connect when you need to via AirPort or Bluetooth 4.2, and capture HD images, while getting pre-installed tempered glass and a plastic case.

Get the Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Accessories Bundle for $234.99 (reg. $599).

Prices subject to change.