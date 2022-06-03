Score like-new refurbished gear for up to 80% off

Stack Commerce

Whether for working from home or entertainment purposes, we can all use a device upgrade every once in a while. With Father’s Day around the corner, and everyone on the hunt for gifts, we’ve found 10 great deals on refurbished tech for the home and office.

This affordable Chromebook is fast and powerful enough to be its own little workhorse. The 16GB SSD can store a solid menu of apps, and this model comes with 4 ports to connect auxiliary storage, screen extensions, or other devices. The Lenovo 11E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) is on sale for $89, but normally it’s $170.

With a 13.3-inch display and 128GB SSD, this refurbished MacBook is ideal for work for school. The Intel Core i5 has impressive processing power for a device of this generation, and the HD Graphics 400 graphics processor still looks great. This Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished) is on sale for $259.99 but usually it’s $1499.

Pre-loaded with Windows 10 Professional, this near-mint condition Dell tower is ready to go. The Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM will give you plenty of wiggle room for demanding apps, and a 240GB SSD leaves you room to use this for work, school, or both. This Dell OptiPlex 5040 SFF Tower Intel Core i5, 240GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) is going for $339.99 instead of $412.

For light work and browsing, this refurbished laptop is the total package. The 11.6-inch display is compact without being cramped, and you can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to transfer files. Fully-charged, this laptop has a battery life of 8 hours. The HP 215 G1 11.6″ Laptop AMD A6, 128GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) is on sale for $239.99, but it’s usually $278.

Refurbished to be like new, this compact HP computer is loaded with Windows 10 Pro and has an integrated graphics card along with 256GB SSD. That and the 16GB RAM makes this little computer a powerhouse that can connect to a monitor and be ready to go, and it’s only seven inches wide. This HP ProDesk 600G3 mini i5-6400T 16GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished) is on sale for $327.99, down from $441.

If you want hands-free calls and with crystal-clear audio and Mic input, this refurbished headset is a real find. The adaptive audio adjustment automatically adjusts as noise levels change, and the microphone cuts through ambient noise and focuses on your voice. Talk for up to 4.5 hours on a full battery and connect with Bluetooth up to 33 feet away. This Bose Series 2 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headset – Black (Certified Refurbished) is on sale for $79.99 instead of its usual $134.

Put your photos on display in style with this near-mint condition digital picture frame. Send photos directly from your phone and see then on display instantly. This frame has an 8GB internal memory that can hold over 5,000 HD photos and accepts SD cards and USB sticks for extended memory. Setup is simple and quick, as one Amazon reviewer noticed: “It can be set up in less than 5 minutes. If you aren’t tech savvy, have your children or grandchildren help you.” This SimplySmartHome 8″ Friends & Family Cloud Frame Smart Decor (Refurbished) is on sale for $89.99, normally $115.

In near-mint condition, this refurbished iPad has a 9.7-inch multi-touchscreen and HD cameras. TechRadar calls it a “a tablet juggernaut – but without looking like a juggernaut,” and the 128GB storage and intense processing speed backs that up. This Apple iPad Pro 9.7″, 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) is on sale for $264.99, marked down from $321.

This fully-refurbished HP computer comes with Windows 10 Pro, an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. One 5-star Amazon review was thrilled with this “Business class laptop,” and this refurbished one will run like new and offer the same great performance. This HP EliteBook 840 G6 14″ Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished) is on sale for $589.99, but it’s usually $714.

This refurbished iPad works and looks like new, and these things are built to last. With 128GB of storage and a 9.7-inch multi-touchscreen, you can use this as a mobile workstation or as a leisure tool, or both. The Apple iPad Air 2 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular) is normally $266, but now it’s on sale for $240.99.

Prices subject to change.