It’s hard to imagine that just a few years ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find a functional computer for under $1000. But now, you have a plethora of options to choose from — you just have to select which one best fits your needs.

If you’re really looking to save on money, you may want to consider buying refurbished. Certified refurbished products have been tested and certified to look and work like new, so even if you’re not getting the latest model, you still score a perfectly functional device. If you do a lot of document processing and number crunching, the refurbished HP EliteBook 840G4 is a great choice. And with our Deals Day Event deal, you can get it on sale, along with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021. But hurry, these prices won’t last!

Most laptops these days don’t come with built-in software. You’re forced to cough up more money to gain access to all the progress you need. But with a purchase of the refurbished EliteBook, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Microsoft Office 2021 Professional, which includes MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Whether it’s processing paperwork or creating presentations from scratch, the collection of apps can help you achieve peak productivity.

Meanwhile, the EliteBook from HP packs a speedy processor with 8GB of RAM, meaning you can run all those Office programs and other apps without worrying much about lag or delay in performance. It has a 256 solid-state drive that can house your essential media, games, and files, and the touchscreen display with 1920×1080 resolution can display content in better detail. It also runs on Windows 10 Pro OS, giving you the latest, most secure apps on the web. It can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, too, allowing you to be productive on the move.

The HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows bundle usually goes for $919, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $499.99. You only have until July 14 to grab the bundle at Deal Days price drops!

Prices subject to change.