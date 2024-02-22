We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Technology is a powerful tool that helps us take our work to the next level, but sometimes, it’s not in our budget to update our outdated tech. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a solid contender in helping you get an upgrade at a fraction of the price (and nearly $80 in extra savings).

With a Corei5 base, the Microsoft Surface Laptop can easily handle daily tasks such as web browsing, presentation and document editing, and video streaming and offers robust power for your daily productivity needs. The 8GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while the 256GB SSD provides ample storage space for your files and applications and allows you to switch between apps without lagging.

If it’s battery life you’re after, the Surface Laptop 3 offers enough power for an entire workday or even longer out of a single charge, making it a reliable companion for on-the-go professionals. This feature and its lightweight design make it ideal for students, travelers, and anyone who prioritizes portability.

When it comes to its screen display, the Surface Laptop 3 shines. Its 13.5-inch screen LED touchscreen features a high-resolution PixelSense display that delivers vibrant colors, sharp text, and crisp visuals. Whether editing photos, watching videos, or browsing the web, the display provides an immersive viewing experience.

Opting for a refurbished Grade B model offers significant savings compared to buying a new one. While you might encounter minor cosmetic blemishes, like light scratches or scuffs, reputable sellers thoroughly test and ensure the device functions flawlessly.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2019) 13.5″ Core i5, 1.2GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD (Refurbished) is now price-dropped to $331.99 (reg. $419) with no coupon code required.

