We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Shoveling snow is the worst. It’s cold, tiring, and may kill you, not just your soul. Pushing around that heavy white stuff on your own in cold weather can put enough strain on your heart to cause a fatal cardiac event. And that can really put a damper on your holiday festivities. Luckily, Amazon currently has Greenworks electric snow blowers and powered shovels on sale for more than half off.

These electric models aren’t quite as powerful as the gas-powered monsters you hear roaring across the suburbs during the winter, but they offer some distinct advantages. Greenworks models run on power-tool-style rechargeable batteries and operate extremely quietly. Plus, they start instantly and don’t need regular carburetor cleanings like some gas models. They’re a great option if you live in a place that regularly gets a few inches of accumulation and you’d rather not shovel. (If you live in Buffalo or other areas where snow tends to pile up past your eyeballs, you’ll want to upgrade to something burlier from our list of the best snow blowers for your main snow-clearing needs.)

This 20-inch snow blower is the most powerful model offered at a discount today. It can clear up to 10 inches of accumulated snow and run for 45 minutes on a single battery charge. Right now, it’s more than half off, which means you could even keep it as a backup to a burlier model, letting you do quicker cleanup during small storms without all the cold-start hassles of a gas-powered behemoth.

More Greenworks snow removal tool deals