Power users and entrepreneurs often run into a common conundrum when upgrading their tech: laptop or desktop? A laptop is undoubtedly more portable and more accessible in terms of price, but nothing trumps the customizability and computing prowess of desktops. The only drawback they have is the hefty sticker price. That is unless you opt to buy refurbished, of course.

This deal on the Dell Optiplex 5060 Desktop Computer nets you a premium, high-performing PC for way less. It may be a refurbished unit, but it’s a Microsoft Authorized refurbished computer, meaning it has been professionally renewed following a set of globally recognized and top-tier production processes. For a limited time, you can get your hands on it for 30 percent off.

Deep discounts on a desktop computer like this are few and far between, which makes this deal more appealing. You’re essentially taking home a like-new computer built for professional-grade multitasking, high-speed web browsing, and heavy software usage, including simultaneous streaming and editing.

Packed under the hood includes an Intel Hexa-Core i5 CPU and Intel HD 630 GPU, along with 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD for primary storage, and 1TB HDD for secondary storage. As far as connectivity is concerned, you can hop online via WiFi or through the standard RJ-45 LAN port.

As this computer is developed for professionals, it already comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Professional, making it compatible with popular productivity software, including Microsoft Office, Adobe, Intuit Quickbooks, Netsuite, Zoom, and so much more.

Plus, as mentioned earlier, it has been renewed and modernized by the #1 Microsoft Authorized Reufbisher, so it looks and functions like it’s brand new.

Formally retailing for $749, you can score this refurbished Dell Optiplex 5060 desktop computer for only $519.99. That low price comes complete with Windows 11 Professional.

