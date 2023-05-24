Save big by bundling these computers with Microsoft Office

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Select from four packages that pair a laptop with Microsoft Office access at significantly reduced costs. Choose from a Dell Latitude, Apple MacBook Air i5-5350U, Lenovo ThinkPad T480, and Lenovo ThinkPad 11e, depending on what your needs are.

Whether your kid needs a starter computer, you require a supplemental device, or you want a primary laptop without the hefty price, refurbished products are an excellent option to explore, as well as an eco-friendly purchase, too. There are currently a few discounted computers worth considering, spanning multiple manufacturers, and they come as part of a package deal for a limited time.

Pair a refurbished laptop with lifetime access to Microsoft Office by selecting from any of the four following offers. These devices were refurbished by trained technicians and may feature slight cosmetic wear. However, slight physical scuffs or scratches won’t impact performance, as each has been inspected to ensure it works to factory standards.

This Dell features a sleek design and comes complete with Windows 10 Pro, along with two USB ports and an HDMI hookup. It’s packed with 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD storage capacity. A lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro Plus includes Access, Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint, Publisher, Teams, and Word.

Get the Dell Latitude 7400 14″ Laptop + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for $449.99 (reg. $719).

This MacBook Air boasts Intel HD Graphics 6000 on a 13.3″ display. Bluetooth enabled and featuring 1.8GHz speed, it comes with the latest available macOS update. Lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home & Business includes Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams, and Word.

Get the Apple MacBook Air i5-5350U + Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for $459.99 (reg. $619).

There’s plenty of room for files, documents, and media with 128GB of storage. Plus, any external storage needs can be met with multiport accessibility. Crunch data, build documents, and arrange virtual meetings with Microsoft Professional Plus 2021.

Get the Lenovo ThinkPad T480 + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for $378.99 (reg. $618).

This ThinkPad packs 128GB of storage and a powerful Celeron N4100 processor. Run the most popular programs and find new favorites with Windows 10 Pro. Microsoft Professional Plus 2021 is a versatile resource ranging from personal budgeting to presentation development.

Get the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 Celeron 11.6″ + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for $199.99 (reg. $449).

Prices subject to change.