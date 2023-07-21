We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Take your tech to the next level with the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T 16GB, on sale for $199.99 (reg. $349).

According to a report by Accenture, it is estimated that refurbished electronics can offer savings of 30 to 50 percent compared to buying new. This data substantiates that refurbished products can be advisable, particularly for individuals seeking high-quality, cost-effective alternatives. Enter the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900, a great example in this category.

A powerful and versatile desktop computer, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 offers excellent performance and reliability. This compact yet mighty model features a Core i5-6500T processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it an attractive option for those seeking a capable workstation that won’t break the bank. Since the device is so compact, it can be easily mounted on the back of a monitor or to the wall, saving valuable desk space and making it incredibly easy to move around and reposition.

One of the standout features of the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is its high-powered processing capabilities. The Core i5-6500T processor is a 6th generation quad-core CPU that offers a base clock speed of 2.5GHz, with the ability to turbo boost up to 3.1GHz—making it 128% more powerful than the first-generation Tiny. This attribute provides ample power for tasks such as document editing, web browsing, multimedia playback, and more demanding applications like video editing and graphic design.

With fast data transfers and its Smart Meeting Room Solution, the ThinkCentre M900 enables users to connect to wireless networks and securely display and collaborate with colleagues without needing a physical connection. Plus, if there’s ever a connectivity issue or a need to automate security updates, its convenient Intel® vPro™-Ready feature makes it easier to connect with IT administrators.

As a refurbished unit, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 offers excellent value. Its impressive 4.5 out of 5-star ratings on Amazon serve as evidence of its reliability, performance, and affordability.

Regularly priced at $349, this Grade A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is price-dropped to only $199.99, saving you $149.

