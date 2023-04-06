We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Students, remote workers, small business owners, artists, and more professionals rely on their tablets and laptops for efficiency and possibly their overall livelihood. It can seem vital to have a reliable device, but you might not have to break the bank to get a high-quality tablet.

This refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is an exceptional choice if you need to upgrade your current tech. Use laptop, studio, and tablet modes on this Surface to work, play, stream, and more.

A multi-functional tablet

Those who prefer a Windows 10 interface may enjoy this 12.3-inch touchscreen tablet. Multitask with an Intel i7 Core and 4GB of RAM so you can power through your to-do list faster. 128GB of SSD storage gives you plenty of space to download all of your favorite apps and room for photos, videos, and other files.

Pop out the kickstand to transform the tablet into laptop mode or keep it closed for easy streaming, reading, and scrolling on social media. You can also lower the kickstand to studio mode to write or draw with potentially less strain on your wrists, neck, and back.

Your purchase includes the Surface itself and a charger, but you can pick up extra accessories like the Surface Pen, mouse, cover, keyboard, headphones, and more to get full use of your new tablet. You could connect a Bluetooth keyboard and a USB mouse to type up essays for class. The Surface Pen comes in handy for taking notes or creating digital art.

Get more value with refurbished devices

You might be a little skeptical about purchasing a refurbished device and worry it won’t perform up to your desires. This Surface has been restored by an approved, professional vendor to a fully functioning and excellent working condition. Some slight cosmetic imperfections are possible, but these will not interfere with its performance.

Refurbished devices can be a way to bring a quality device to your fingertips without the price tag of a new device. There are also environmental benefits in opting for a new-to-you device that can make you feel even better about your decision.

Upgrade your device today with a refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

Prices subject to change.