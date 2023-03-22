We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Streaming viewership surpassed cable and broadcasting viewing for the first time in 2022. More and more people are realizing the convenience of streaming and enjoying the wide selection of content. One major downfall to streaming is that the average household spends over $100 each month on their favorite services.

Instead of paying a bill each month, Curiosity Stream gives you lifetime access to award-winning, exclusive, and original content. Until March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST, you can watch endless documentaries with the best price found across the web, just $169.97 (reg. $250).

Unlimited access to documentaries

Join over 13 million subscribers worldwide in streaming thousands of documentaries. Pay a one-time fee and watch non-fiction content on-demand from your TV, desktop, tablet, or mobile device. Documentaries are added each week, so there’s always something new to discover.

Curiosity Stream also has immersive features from experts like Sir David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, and Brian Greene to teach you about the natural world, history, science, space, and more. Broaden your horizons each time you sit back to watch a new documentary.

Enjoy other features of Curiosity Stream like downloading shows to watch when you’re offline. No more boring road trips or flights. Your place in each program is saved so you can pick up from where you paused on another device. Rate your favorite shows as you watch them and get recommendations for other programs you may enjoy.

More than just a viewing experience

Documentaries can teach you as you watch content on topics that interest you. They may educate you on issues you would otherwise have little exposure to, help you learn about other cultures, and even make you laugh or cry.

Soak in some new knowledge with a lifetime subscription to the Curiosity Stream HD Plan for just $169.97 (reg. $250), no coupon needed. This 28% discount is only available through March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.