Technology is constantly advancing, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. As a result, it’s important to keep up-to-date, but that can seem daunting. Fortunately, right now you can get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for $1,976 off as a part of our Spring Digital Blowout sale. No coupon is needed, but be sure to hurry because this deal will only be available until April at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The Premium Python Programming Bundle features 10 courses and 91 hours of content. With Python Basic and Advanced Data Types, 4.5 out of 5-star rated instructor Juan Galvan will teach you about integers, floats, and complex numbers as well as strings and operators. Galvan also teaches The Complete 2021 Python Course which teaches the foundational understanding of data science and visualization, amongst other things. With Practical Python: Learn the Basics of Python 3 Step-by-Step, 4.6 out of 5-star rated instructor Edouard Renard will teach you the basics of Python 3, such as running Python in the Python Shell and using a built-in Python module in your code.

There’s no shortage of praise for this vast bundle amongst reviewers, with one verified purchaser stating, “The ease of learning and the flexibility of online teaching. I always wanted to learn Python at my own pace!” Another reviewer feels that this bundle has given them a lot of necessary tools, stating, “I enjoy this product a whole lot. I learned [a lot] with this course. This has given me a solid foundation.”

Right now you can get the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for just $23.97, marked down from its MSRP of $2,000 as a part of our Spring Digital Blowout Campaign now through April 3.

Prices subject to change.