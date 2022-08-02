Stop summer storms from knocking out your vibe—and power—with the Champion Power Equipment 4250 Watt Dual Fuel Pull Cord Start Inverter Generator, on sale for $568 at Walmart, down $231 from its $799 retail price.

This Champion Power Equipment generator is 50% quieter and 20% lighter than other 3500-watt generators, with enough oomph to power your fridge and home lighting in a power outage. You can also use it for camping or in your RV thanks to its built-in 120V 30A RV power outlet, plus two 120V 20A household outlets and two USB ports to charge your phone, laptop, or other devices. Duel-fuel means it can be powered by gas or propane, with a switch of a dial changing between the two. This power solution will run for 22 hours at 25% load with a 4-gallon gas tank, and will run for 21 hours at 25% load when using a 20-pound propane tank. We think you’ll be happy with your purchase, but it’s easy to refund thanks to Walmart’s great return policy if you change your mind.

If you’re looking for something fossil fuel-free, we have an entire list of top-notch solar generators for the pickin’, from the Jackery Explorer 300, which stores 293Wh of electricity for interruption-free phone charging, to the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core, perfect for charging your digital camera, stove, lanterns, etc. on your next camping and/or van-life adventure. Plus there are plenty of portable power stations in between. Whether you choose to go with gas or opt for renewable energy, a trustworthy, cost-effective off-grid electrification option is a must-have.